Easy Yet Powerful Ways To Boost Morale Of Employees

If you are an employee who has worked for both low and high morale organizations, you might have noticed the difference between them.

Morale: it’s like the lifeline of a company. It is that extra kick employees have for work so they don’t show up looking like the living dead. High morale keeps an employee engaged and productive while working for a long term with your company.

According to Gallup estimation in 2019, it costs twice as much as an employee’s annual package to replace them considering the time and energy that goes into training a new employee. And based on research on Employee Retention by Zenefits, among 600 businesses with around 50-500 employees, 63.3% says retaining employees is tougher than hiring them. The point of bringing this up is simple, morale, recognition and retention go hand-in-hand. If you are not going to recognize the effort put in by your employees, it will negatively impact the way employees feel about their workplace.

Indulging a positive work environment and building a better company culture will heighten the morale of your employees while protecting them from being a zombie.

But, What the Hell is Employee Morale?

Employee Morale or Workplace Morale is the opinion, satisfaction, and overall outlook of employees when they are associated with your business. Employee Morale has a direct impact on the productivity of an employee. An employee who is motivated and content in his/her work tends to have higher morale than their equivalent leading to better productivity.

Put simply, employee morale is the reflection of how strong company culture is, how committed employees are, and how considerably they are being supported. Undoubtedly, when an employee feels taken care of and supported by their company, it automatically fills them with motivation and builds an area that empowers them to work at their best.

Simple Ways to Enhance Employees Morale

So here is the list of the top 5 ways to enhance the morale of your employees.

Communicate Uniformly

One of the important ways to boost the morale of a workplace is to communicate regularly with the employees. Share all the positive news and announcements you have, like the new Web App Development Company by outsourcing a company or improving reviews from the customers. Needless to say, employees are humans as well and you should start treating them as one. Not just that, start to check in with your employees by asking them their feelings about a task, co-worker or manager, if they are facing any problems, or if they are happy with the work environment.

Measure the Employee Morale Through Surveys

Measuring morale by taking a company-wide survey is an excellent way to monitor workplace morale easily. But, make sure to ask the right questions and use the answer provided to make positive improvements in the organization.

For instance, you can ask employees if they find their job purposeful or are facing obstacles in accomplishing their tasks and so on. With these surveys, you can understand if their morale is low or high and proceed accordingly.

Create Growth Plan for Employees

Each employee wants to grow as a professional either through improving their skills, meeting the goals of the organization, getting a promotion & raise in salary once a year. To help your employee achieve that, you can create growth plans for them while describing how to get a promotion, enhance their skills and so on.

Give Recognition Regularly

Recognition of employees is a no-brainer when it comes to boosting their morale. When truly appreciated for the efforts and time your employees are giving to fulfil their job, they become more productive than before. It not only offers a sense of achievement but also makes an employee feel valued leading to higher retention.

Offer Valuable Rewards

When the morale of the employee is low, you can dish out some fun and valuable rewards to do the trick. It doesn’t have to be monetary, you can even bring some puppies or kittens from a local shelter and present them to your employees, or let the employee evolve professionally and personally by signing them up for a course & gifting helpful books.

Bottom Line…

The minute you realize that your employees have low morale, it’s time to take a stand. You can use one or more of the above-mentioned ways to improve employee morale. The best thing you can do for your organization (Java Development Company) and its employees is embracing positive changes that can benefit all.