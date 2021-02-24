2 Easy Ways to Add Mindfulness to Your Daily Routine

Science has shown that mindfulness has an amazing array of benefits for both our physical and mental health, from lowered rates of stress, anxiety, and heart disease to improving our memory and helping us fall asleep more quickly. But as these two examples show, you don’t have to change your life to get the benefits of mindfulness.

“I meditate first thing in the morning and right before I go to bed. That way I start the day on a positive note, and end the day with mindfulness.”

—Christina Mansfield, Bentonville, AR

“Take a few minutes each day to ask someone how they are doing — getting curious about others can help us feel more fulfilled and grateful.”

—Abimbola Somoye, San Antonio, TX