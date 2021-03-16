Easy Tips for Staying on Top of Your Business’s Finance | Ferne Kornfeld | Palm Beach, FL

Regardless of the size of your business, the managing of finances is ultimately the make or break element. Not only do you need to manage your day-to-day activities, but there should also be money set aside for any emergencies or potential business expansion projects. Nowadays, many tools can assist with this, but there are also handy tips to keep in mind.

The first rule of thumb is to have a plan and stick with it. Your business plan should list your short- and long-term goals for your business, your estimated cash flow, and the income and expenses you will incur. The next step is to form a budget and stick with it. When planning a budget and financial goals, it’s essential to be realistic and flexible about the future’s uncertainty and always err on the side of caution before making large purchases, especially within the first five years.

Accounting software has come a long way over the last decade. It is now possible to have a paperless system to manage all bills, employee payroll, vendor bids, sales projections, and all money flowing in and out. There are built-in tools that let you track trends, identify patterns, and make decisions about the company’s structure.

For many companies, the timeliness of customers’ invoices and payments can make or break a business. If there is a projected sales figure for the quarter, the number is off because of too many unpaid invoices. This can disrupt the entire supply chain and hurt a business. Make it a priority to take care of those bottlenecks. Some clients respond well to alternative payment plans or early pay incentives.

Measuring your return on investment (ROI) as well as your expenditures will help decipher which of your investments are the most effective. Some investments are not worth continuing, and it’s essential to catch them before they can manage to do further harm.

In time, once your company appears to be generating a profit, and there’s an opportunity for expansion, grab it. Investing money back into the company shows that you believe in its success, and it can lead to attracting the best talent and the customer base’s approval.

This article was originally published on FerneKornfeld.net