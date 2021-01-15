Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Easy Steps to be Active in Your Community

Getting involved in your community is a way to give back and build strong relationships. It is also a great introduction to new hobbies. Participating in community actions does not have to involve too much effort and time; there are many opportunities for involvement on different scales. Let’s take a look at seven easy ways […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

Getting involved in your community is a way to give back and build strong relationships. It is also a great introduction to new hobbies. Participating in community actions does not have to involve too much effort and time; there are many opportunities for involvement on different scales. Let’s take a look at seven easy ways to become a more active member of your community, as listed in an article on Psych Central.

The first thing you want to do is search for local events to attend. These can include local concerts, art shows, and even movie and presentation viewings. These events can usually be found in the local newsletter or mentioned on the radio. Also, be sure to volunteer your time, no matter how much you have. You can do this by visiting elderly homes and offering to read, or even volunteering at different shelters for animals or people in transition. There is help needed everywhere, and every volunteer benefits the community as a whole. 

If you are busy and do not have ample time to volunteer, you can compensate by donating your resources. If you have old clothes, shoes, and items you no longer have use for, take them to a thrift shop such as Goodwill or Salvation Army. You can also bring food to a food bank and take used books to your local library. Additionally, support your community by shopping locally. There are many different vendors that could use the business, and sometimes the quality is even better from smaller shops than big corporation bulk stores. Instead of buying jewelry at the mall, check out a jewelry stand at the town festival. You can also substitute the grocery store run by visiting the farmer’s market.

If you’re interested in making friends or participating in group activities, join a group or a class. From biking, running, sewing, gaming, and more, there is often something for everyone in the community to enjoy. Also, support the local sports teams. There are school sports, little leagues, minor leagues, and more that would benefit from having extra fans in attendance. Lastly, if you want to be extremely proactive, create your own event. This doesn’t necessarily mean you have to plan something grand like an arts or music festival, but small events such as car washes, fundraisers, and goodie basket giveaways go a long way in warming the hearts of those in your community.

    Anslem Oshionebo, CEO and President at Ping Express

    Anslem Oshionebo has a desire to help others improve their lives. Throughout his life, he has seen how people with a good educational foundation can thrive, no matter their circumstances. This is why he created the Anslem Esi Foundation, a nonprofit that helps students in Nigeria receive school supplies that are essential for their education. Anslem wants to provide the same access to education for all students. He also teaches students at his local church and coaches soccer in his community. Anslem wants to continue to donate to people in need through the Anslem Esi Foundation and other great organizations.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    //

    Impact of Volunteerism in Communities

    by Darrell Madding
    Community//

    Four Great Ways to Donate Your Time

    by Jay Cohen
    Community//

    How Your Company Can Give Back to the Community

    by Lisa Laporte

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.