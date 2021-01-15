Easy Steps to be Active in Your Community

Getting involved in your community is a way to give back and build strong relationships. It is also a great introduction to new hobbies. Participating in community actions does not have to involve too much effort and time; there are many opportunities for involvement on different scales. Let’s take a look at seven easy ways to become a more active member of your community, as listed in an article on Psych Central.

The first thing you want to do is search for local events to attend. These can include local concerts, art shows, and even movie and presentation viewings. These events can usually be found in the local newsletter or mentioned on the radio. Also, be sure to volunteer your time, no matter how much you have. You can do this by visiting elderly homes and offering to read, or even volunteering at different shelters for animals or people in transition. There is help needed everywhere, and every volunteer benefits the community as a whole.

If you are busy and do not have ample time to volunteer, you can compensate by donating your resources. If you have old clothes, shoes, and items you no longer have use for, take them to a thrift shop such as Goodwill or Salvation Army. You can also bring food to a food bank and take used books to your local library. Additionally, support your community by shopping locally. There are many different vendors that could use the business, and sometimes the quality is even better from smaller shops than big corporation bulk stores. Instead of buying jewelry at the mall, check out a jewelry stand at the town festival. You can also substitute the grocery store run by visiting the farmer’s market.

If you’re interested in making friends or participating in group activities, join a group or a class. From biking, running, sewing, gaming, and more, there is often something for everyone in the community to enjoy. Also, support the local sports teams. There are school sports, little leagues, minor leagues, and more that would benefit from having extra fans in attendance. Lastly, if you want to be extremely proactive, create your own event. This doesn’t necessarily mean you have to plan something grand like an arts or music festival, but small events such as car washes, fundraisers, and goodie basket giveaways go a long way in warming the hearts of those in your community.