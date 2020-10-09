Easy 5 ways to Maintain Your Mental Fitness

Physical fitness gets all the focus and for obvious reasons. A healthy body means longer life free from sicknesses and diseases. However, your mental fitness is equally as important as your physical fitness. After all, the secret behind a healthy life is a healthy mind.

Like with the muscles, the brain requires frequent stimulation to remain agile and in top shape. Mental fitness involves two basic principles – one is triggering your brain’s curiosity, and the other is feeding your mind with variety. You can add mental exercises to your daily routine to increase your mental fitness. Some examples of those activities include reading, solving puzzles, engage in stimulating conversations, and daydream.

The five ways to maintain your mental fitness include:

1. Stop multitasking

You might think that you’re getting more done and exercising your brain in the process, but multitasking causes more problems for you than it solves. Instead of splitting your focus into different tasks, focus on one to help improve your concentration and productivity.

2. Create new experiences.

Feed your brain by exposing it to new experiences. Doing new things or doing old things differently can help promote mental fitness. Try a different approach to your daily tasks and life in general. Try new foods, visit new places, make new friends, etc.

3. Play games.

Games, especially those that test reasoning and challenge your brain, are an excellent way to keep your mind fit, agile, and sharp. Include at least 15 minutes of crosswords, puzzles, Sudoku, trivia, board and electronic games in your daily routine. They can improve your attention span, logic, reasoning, logic, reaction time, and task-switching ability.

4. Read more.

Reading, even when done for fun, is a great exercise to promote mental agility. As you read, your brain processes words in seconds and recalls their meanings instantly. Additionally, reading helps you to visualize the content on the pages, making it great for boosting imagination and creativity.

5. Be positive with yourself.

Having a positive outlook towards yourself and life can increase your mental fitness. One way to do this is by practising positive affirmation. Positive affirmation strengthens the neural pathways and improves your self-confidence, satisfaction, and well-being.

You do not have to spend a lot of time doing these activities to improve your mental fitness. As little as 15 minutes each day will help you feel better about yourself and think more clearly. Remember also to incorporate relaxation and meditation exercises as well as your more rigorous activities to give you an all-round balance.

Originally Published at BeYAH Fitness