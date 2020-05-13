Easing Your Anger If You Feel Your Ambitions Are Delayed Due To COVID-19! #BreakTheStigma

One of the factors less spoke about is the reality of anger increasing during this current epidemic. Of course, there is the issue of finances coming into play . People are finding their businesses and traditional work lives coming to a halt, or slowed down. While those realities are very current and realistic, there is another anger, at work. Its a type of anger, which is forcing people to reflect upon what really matters. Life’s true essentials! Many people truly don’t have the patience to press on with such matters. Ambition kicks in, and you want to push on, in spite of. Time is ticking, and we make the best use of our time. Productivity is key! Your anger is continuing to boil over, as you feel stifled and irritated at the thought of having to slow down. All of your plans and ambitions goes out of the window. The frustrations are increasing all the more, and yet, you feel powerless to do anything about it.

During this time, when the world is still slowing down, and on a steady pace, due to the uncertainty of COVID-19, the urgency to get back to living, and working, kicks in even more. Sometimes one can feel the anxiety, erupting from anger, due the inability to complete certain work projects, or business deals, for the current timing. Auras of defeat, arise, and one begins to wonder what can ever be done about it. Despite the fact that the world has come to a halt, there is something renewing and restoring in overcoming anger. Moving in the work process, and completing certain goals, while making 2020 a successful year! With that being said, here are a few tips in quieting our anger; continuing to push through, in getting some, if not all, of our dreams in fruition for this current time!

Meditation Throughout The Day

One of the beneficial activities of meditation is that it permits us to quiet out all of the noise. The mental noise and distractions, causing us to feel angered and in a rage because of connecting to the laws of nature. Making meditation a daily habit gives us the power of control. At least we are practicing the art of having better control over our emotions. It is a way of preparing us for the work, ahead. Coming into awareness that there are other ways for us to move, even if the world has stopped.

Daily and Weekly Goals

So, that major project you were sure to finalize within a month is not going to be finished after all. That’s alright. There are still goals that can be completed on a daily or weekly basis. What about those mini-projects, which add up to just as much value to the larger project, at hand? Get your list in completion, and begin your daily check off!

Build and Improve Your Skill Level

The benefits of coming to a halt is that one is able to see the rooms for improvements and getting better. Its one of the benefits of stopping. Halting even when we are angry, and feeling confused about our current work and personal circumstances. Make a list on your strengths. Create a roster of your weaknesses. Take some personal reflection in examining that major work project, or list of assignments, which are standing still. Put your creative thinking caps on, and examine how you can add a little more glitter to what you already have.

Hug and Hold Yourself

Many times when we are on motivation drive and alert, we have the tendency to be freakishly hard on ourselves. This reigns especially true for our over achievers. Try this one thing. Stop. Stop. Enjoy being you. Celebrate the very fact that you are here, in the moment. Give yourself room to relish that you are a living, breathing Being, who has been able to create, produce, and birth new projects. Holding yourself reminds you that you are valuable, simply because you, exist!

Celebrate Existing Successes!

When we are always on the go of wanting to succeed, a number of people make that mistake of moving forward to accomplish the next task. Hurrying in completion of one’s checklist. Rushing forward to accomplish enough within a certain period of time. Perhaps, that is the reason as to why anger has been heightened, during this period. People don’t have the luxury of rushing at this moment. In fact, its like there is a problem in wanting to take time in celebrating those beauties of our fruition. Stop rushing to work on the, next, big thing. Instead, celebrate the SUCCESS, of those, last great things!

Be Honest About Your Anger

There is nothing wrong in vocalizing one’s anger. What’s insane is holding it in, while allowing it to fester in our very core. One of the perks of the corona epidemic is that it is giving us the opportunity to check, and re-heal, old issues that we never resolved. Being still during this current time is more than a perfect time, to heal from awful times, which made us, angry!

Relax and Have Fun!

Now, that we are in quarantine, our work time is less rigid. Just think about it. We are able to work with comfort. Being at home, while producing, gives us the stability to ease the tension (and stress), we would have to deal with in office spacing. Enjoy being able to go into the kitchen, while having numerous snack breaks. Lunch break can be longer; accompanied with a nice film and movie. You get up a little later, and stay up to work longer since you are already home. Working on our own schedule and pace. Now, is one of the best times to work!

Working to find healthy ways of releasing our anger gives us the chance to navigate this current period, differently. Managing our anger during uncertain and stifling times provides us the opportunity to assess how we can use it, most productively! Anger is powerful and used strategically, it can be a powerful tool in accomplishing our desires for this current time. Even if they seem impossible! Anger is a healthy thing. It translates as our dissatisfaction with immobility. The fact that we are not finding comfort in being unproductive, or succeeding on a grander level, is important. Your versatility is being tested. Move things around, restructure the planning of certain projects and goals, and get back to work. Be creative with your anger. Allow its secrecy and richness to guide you to a new direction, and watch your fruits come to harvest-even during a time of corona!

