Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Easily Use Heroes to Help You Parent

5 Easy Ways To Parent With Heroes

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
By

Ever have a parent freak-out moment? 

Does the thought of balancing school from home and work from home make you anxious and seem like a disaster? 

Did you kids do something that you never expected, and you aren’t sure how to handle it, or who to turn to?

If any of the above are true, you aren’t alone, and this simple process can help you out, right now.

We Can Be Heroes

For a moment, think about who your “parenting heroes” are. These can be real people – grandparents, your parents, and others you think would be great parents. They can also be made-up people – some movie characters, even what you imagine an animal (like an owl) to be as a parent  – whatever works for you. 

Stay with us here. It may seem silly but it’s rooted in brain science. Also remember, you probably already watch 2-3 hours of fantasy TV daily, that isn’t helping you out that much. So, use that part of your imagination to support yourself a bit here.

What Would Napoleon Do?

Before we dive into the process, here’s bit of background. Almost 100 years ago, Napoleon Hill, after interviewing the most successful 500 people of his time, came up with this approach for business. We’ll apply it to parenting here shortly, and it’s important to understand his proven approach this is rooted in.

For business success, Hill recommended that you identify 9 heroes. Today that could be Elon Musk, Oprah, Warren Buffett, whomever you consider to be a business titan. The process then is to imagine these people serving you. You are the chairman of the board and they are your advisors. Daily, just before bed and/or when waking up, you consider how they would act, speak and what they would tell you when you ask them for help.

Brain Science and Parenting

The brain science here is that you are literally programming your goal-achieving brain to help you come up with solutions, instead of being stuck in overwhelm and fear. Your energy is spent on solutioning, not suffering. There’s 50+ years of neuroscience to back what may seem like a “woo” fantasy world here. It plays into how your brain is wired, and can help you succeed.

Okay, so how does this work for parenting?

Here are five simple steps to make this work for your family, no matter the stressors.

  1. Identify 3-5 Ideal Parents. These can be real people or imaginary. Both types work and you can mix them up too. If you change them later, that’s fine. Just pick 3-5 now to start with.
  2. Give these ideal parents personality. How do they walk, speak, and interact with your other ideal parents? The more details here the better – have fun with it.
  3. Imagine these ideal parents have only one job – to serve you. They gather at your request, and you present whatever issues you have.
  4. Listen to what they have to say. This may feel awkward at first. That’s okay. Imagine what coaching and advice they would give you. How would they handle the situation?
  5. Do this for just 5-10 minutes a day, just before bed and/or waking up. You can close your eyes, journal, or do whatever works for you. Do it every day for one week. Pro tip – put it on your phone’s calendar to remind you.

During the day, when big things happen, know that you have your “council meeting” later, and keep going. 

After a week, notice the difference, and then share this approach with your friends. 

We all get overwhelmed, and need expert advice from time to time. This allows us to create it on demand, from the experts we choose, for free.

Want More?


If you are hungry for more tools like this and looking for a way to help your family thrive, check out our free seminar. You’ll learn how to help your family be drama-free, help your kids more easily learn, and know how to consistently boost resilience.

    Chris Reavis, Founder at You From Home

    Chris is an Author, Parent Coach, and Advisor to several non profits. He is the founder of You From Home - helping families thrive in the new normal of school from home and work from home.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    10 Time Management Tips for Building a Business as a Parent

    by John Rampton
    Community//

    Carla Tardif of Family Reach: “Heroes show up for people who are suffering”

    by Phil La Duke
    Community//

    Dee Berkley: “My ideas of a hero aren’t necessarily traditional ”

    by Ben Ari

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.