Ease Through the Post-Pandemic Era with These Gluten-Free Pizza Recipes

We were all affected differently by the pandemic. During this time, some people learned a new hobby, practiced a new habit, or even mastered a new skill like making pizza. We asked several people to share their favorite gluten-free pizza recipes with us, and here is what they had to say.

“I love to make gluten-free pizza with a chickpea flour pizza crust! It’s essentially a socca bread topped with pizza toppings. Not only is it delicious, it’s also higher in protein and fiber than typical pizza crust.” says Summer Yule, MS, RDN.

Tampa Pizza Company specializes in serving gluten-free pizzas across the Tampa, Florida area.

Their GF Pizza Recipe:

To start, our customers have two choices for gluten-free crusts: our regular gluten-free crust is made of rice flour, tapioca starch and potato starch. We also offer a cauliflower crust that is gluten-free, made from cauliflower and mozzarella cheese.

From here our guests are encouraged to customize their pizza as far as they’d like, without limitation as we provide specific ingredients so that anyone with dietary restrictions can enjoy America’s favorite food: pizza!

Next our guests are able to customize their pizza sauce: we offer a wide range of sauces starting with out house marinara, garlic oil, sriracha marinara, BBQ sauce, ricotta cheese, pesto, alfredo, marsala marinara fig jam or chimichurri.

Going further than just gluten-free, we offer cheeses for those with dietary restrictions including soy cheese and Daiya brand cheese for vegans, Feta, fresh mozzarella, three cheese mozzarella, goat cheese, gorgonzola, or ricotta.

Finally, top off your pizza with fresh vegetables from roasted zucchini to cremini mushrooms or artichoke hearts. Meat lovers get the choice of pepperoni, Italian sausage, bacon or meatballs, steak, prosciutto or chicken (grilled, Buffalo, BBQ, or balsamic glazed.

The Sauce

To make a great gluten-free pizza you need a good sauce. Here is what Andrew Suzuka, Founder & CEO of Otamot has to say:

“Our goal with Otamot Organic Pizza Sauce was to create an incredibly flavorful, nutrient-dense sauce that lends itself to almost any dietary restriction. Gluten-free pizzas can have a challenging flavor profile, but by using Otamot’s Organic Pizza Sauce, that authentic aroma and flavor of an incredible Italian pizza combined with less guilt thanks to being loaded with 8 organic veggies make it possible for every night to be healthier and even more delicious pizza night.”