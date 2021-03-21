Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Ease Into The Night

The Best Ways To Ensure A Good Nights Sleep

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By
Photo by Kelly Sikkema on Unsplash

If you’re anything like me, you look forward to turning off the light and settling in on a cozy pillow, but like most, I occasionally have those evenings where I cannot get my mind to settle down. I find myself still trying to deal with loose ends, fixating on what must get accomplished tomorrow, and plot bunnies seem to appear from nowhere. I’m a writer, and sometimes my muse chooses to speak at the most inopportune times.

There are a few things that I do that help to settle my ever problem-solving mind. While I do spend a few moments in morning meditation and writing out my daily gratitudes, I also do the same about an hour before I go to bed. I find a quiet space, turn off my phone after checking my calendar, no television, and I do some light breathing exercise, helping me to relieve the stress of the day. I tell myself to let go, just simply that, breathe in energy, let go of the negative that accumulated during the day. I grab my journal and write down three things that were positive. It doesn’t matter what it was, it could be a cute animal in the yard, watching the clouds, the gorgeous sunset at the end of the day, or something that just brought a smile to my face. By doing this, I’ve gotten in the habit of seeing the good in each day, regardless of my circumstances. By doing that, my mind actually focuses on something pleasant instead of fussing over the small stuff.

I also faithfully read at least a chapter or two of a favorite book. I am lucky enough to have a pet that loves to come and hop up on the bed with me and snuggle in, and it is in a way our storytime together. There is just something about the sound of soft purring that lulls one into a sweet state. I much prefer that to the blaring of a tv, and it is so much healthier not to be engaged in the latest headlines.

Before finally turning off the light, I grab a little lavender scented essential oil and roll it on the back of my neck. Not only does it ease tension, but the subtle scent also helps to send you off to dreamland.

Sweet Dreams!

#WELLNESS, #BETTERSLEEP, #HEALTHYHABITS, #WEEKLYPROMPT

    Elaine Hamilton, Contributing Writer, Photographer, Author

    Elaine is a Blogger, Freelance Fashion Photographer, and a Contributing Lifestyle Writer.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Well-Being//

    I Spent an Hour Floating in a Dark Tank to Ease My Anxiety

    by Laina Richards
    Community//

    It’s The Simple Things

    by Elaine Hamilton
    CREDIT: Jenny Jimenez
    Well-Being//

    Rise and Thrive With Tiffany Cruikshank, the Founder of Yoga Medicine

    by Lindsey Benoit O'Connell

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.