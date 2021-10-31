Contributor Log In
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community

Earth’s Remedies: Abstractions Of Color Art-Ann Barnes 🍒

Paintings and Winds Through ANN BARNES In, "Whispering Winds!" 🍒

Thrive Global invites voices from many spheres to share their perspectives on our Community platform. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and opinions expressed by Community contributors do not reflect the opinions of Thrive Global or its employees. More information on our Community guidelines is available here.
By

The beauty of winds, and other natural intimacies, is how they can be conveyed through art. Art grants one the power of interpreting Earth’s riches for how we choose to. It’s inspiring and empowers us to feel.as if we can have some control of the Earth. However, we know that’s not really true. At least, we can pretend, through Heaven’s creativity.

When winds whisper, what is the color it projects? There are an array of colors, treasures, sounds, and rhythms, which one can capture in a painting. If winds could blow its own colors in decorating the painting, how would it be displayed? Winds vary based on the different spaces of the Earth. 🌎 What are the colors of your winds? Song: Whispering Winds

Colored Winds In Love Of The Divine

https://www.pinterest.com/pin/514677063661332680/

Ann Barnes

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ann_Barnes
https://youtu.be/IwfkXhhggJg
https://open.spotify.com/artist/4a2qNVKhj8BYfkx2GKP7Vu

    Lauren Kaye Clark, Let Water Be Your Guide. . .Pisces Travels!

    In her exploration and adventures of the Earth's landscapes, water has always been her guide. Through discipline, hard work, and her seeking of other Beautiful human beings, she immerses herself into the abundant and rich Spirit of. . .water! Believing in the power of Sisterhood, womanhood, and the feminine, her yearning to use her talents for the healing of self and others, is her motivation in making the world a better place!

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Winds Songs and Water’s Dances: Bai Hong #China 🇨🇳

    by Musical Waters With Lauren Clark
    Community//

    Lola Beltran and the Singing Of Marigolds’ Dances With Mexican Winds! #DiaDeLosMuertos

    by Lauren Kaye Clark
    Community//

    Bai Hong’s Windy Nature For a Watery Sound!

    by Lauren Kaye Clark
    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.