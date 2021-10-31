Earth’s Remedies: Abstractions Of Color Art-Ann Barnes 🍒

The beauty of winds, and other natural intimacies, is how they can be conveyed through art. Art grants one the power of interpreting Earth’s riches for how we choose to. It’s inspiring and empowers us to feel.as if we can have some control of the Earth. However, we know that’s not really true. At least, we can pretend, through Heaven’s creativity.

When winds whisper, what is the color it projects? There are an array of colors, treasures, sounds, and rhythms, which one can capture in a painting. If winds could blow its own colors in decorating the painting, how would it be displayed? Winds vary based on the different spaces of the Earth. 🌎 What are the colors of your winds? Song: Whispering Winds

Colored Winds In Love Of The Divine

Ann Barnes