Contributor Log In
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community

Earth’s Remedies: Abstractions Of Color Art-Ann Barnes 🍒

Re-thinking Splashes Of Winds On Nature's Trees! ANN BARNES and the Journey Through "Whispering Winds!" 🍒

Thrive Global invites voices from many spheres to share their perspectives on our Community platform. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and opinions expressed by Community contributors do not reflect the opinions of Thrive Global or its employees. More information on our Community guidelines is available here.
By

Another painting for another coloring, and there are more of nature’s stories, which are coming through the way. Now the winds have come to lay their kisses on the trees. It’s an imitate story for nature’s ability to love herself. She too desires to be, loved!

Intimate paintings move to capture this hidden tale, which hides from human eyes. Always remember that art illuminates what we have yet to see. Art amplifies the vision of human eyes. Art is one of the intimacies of discovering new things from one setting; no matter how many times we may have seen it. There is a treasure of love, as it relates to the arts. Art is beautiful. Through it all, art forces us to see what has been hidden within us! Song: Whispering Winds

Hidden Sights Of Windy Hugs

https://www.pinterest.com/pin/61150507421091996/

Ann Barnes

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ann_Barnes
https://open.spotify.com/artist/4a2qNVKhj8BYfkx2GKP7Vu

    Lauren Kaye Clark, Let Water Be Your Guide. . .Pisces Travels!

    In her exploration and adventures of the Earth's landscapes, water has always been her guide. Through discipline, hard work, and her seeking of other Beautiful human beings, she immerses herself into the abundant and rich Spirit of. . .water! Believing in the power of Sisterhood, womanhood, and the feminine, her yearning to use her talents for the healing of self and others, is her motivation in making the world a better place!

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Earth’s Remedies: Abstractions Of Color Art-Ann Barnes 🍒

    by Lauren Kaye Clark
    Community//

    Monday Musical Spotlight: Vince Anthony Guaraldi

    by Lauren Kaye Clark
    Community//

    Bai Hong’s Windy Nature For a Watery Sound!

    by Lauren Kaye Clark
    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.