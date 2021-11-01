Earth’s Remedies: Abstractions Of Color Art-Ann Barnes 🍒

Another painting for another coloring, and there are more of nature’s stories, which are coming through the way. Now the winds have come to lay their kisses on the trees. It’s an imitate story for nature’s ability to love herself. She too desires to be, loved!

Intimate paintings move to capture this hidden tale, which hides from human eyes. Always remember that art illuminates what we have yet to see. Art amplifies the vision of human eyes. Art is one of the intimacies of discovering new things from one setting; no matter how many times we may have seen it. There is a treasure of love, as it relates to the arts. Art is beautiful. Through it all, art forces us to see what has been hidden within us! Song: Whispering Winds

Hidden Sights Of Windy Hugs

Ann Barnes