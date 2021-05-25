Earth’s Natural Sweetner: Roberta Peters

There are songs, which illuminates the natural sweetness of Mother Earth. When they come to be revealed, we must be ever grateful. For the inner taste of sweetness, moves us into another, and greater sensory of taste, that we could have ever concocted. Oh, how sweet it taste. For such a sweetness feels real! It is not artificial. For it is the natural sweetener, which heals. Like the very fragrance of honey, it is real! Filled with the tastes and gentility of relief. The body soaks it up; welcoming such medicine into its interior. Yes! It is refreshing. For it brings a freshness to the body. It feels surreal. For how can sweetness be so Heavenly. Thankfully, we don’t have to live in illusions, for what is oh so, sweet! The truest of sweeteners have already been provided, in the womb of Earth’s precious allure.

Roberta Peters