Earth’s Natural Sweetner: Roberta Peters

The Sweet Wellness Of "Almonds and Raisins," As Performed By The Late ROBERTA PETERS!

There are songs, which illuminates the natural sweetness of Mother Earth. When they come to be revealed, we must be ever grateful. For the inner taste of sweetness, moves us into another, and greater sensory of taste, that we could have ever concocted. Oh, how sweet it taste. For such a sweetness feels real! It is not artificial. For it is the natural sweetener, which heals. Like the very fragrance of honey, it is real! Filled with the tastes and gentility of relief. The body soaks it up; welcoming such medicine into its interior. Yes! It is refreshing. For it brings a freshness to the body. It feels surreal. For how can sweetness be so Heavenly. Thankfully, we don’t have to live in illusions, for what is oh so, sweet! The truest of sweeteners have already been provided, in the womb of Earth’s precious allure.

Roberta Peters

http://greatoperasingers.blogspot.com/2011/02/roberta-peters-american-nightingale.html
https://www.pinterest.com/pin/591097519828366967/
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=BmL1GetpeLs
https://open.spotify.com/artist/5o0oA0zUboLb96PDSSbD3a

    Lauren Kaye Clark, Let Water Be Your Guide. . .Pisces Travels!

    In her exploration and adventures of the Earth's landscapes, water has always been her guide. Through discipline, hard work, and her seeking of other Beautiful human beings, she immerses herself into the abundant and rich Spirit of. . .water! Believing in the power of Sisterhood, womanhood, and the feminine, her yearning to use her talents for the healing of self and others, is her motivation in making the world a better place!

