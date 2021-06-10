Earth’s Natural Delights: Tony Martin

Musical her/history has demonstrated the extraordinary passion of love, when it comes to roses! The question has been asked before, and so it will be asked, again! Just what is it about roses, which attracts a man to the very essence of love? Love for a woman! Love for humanity. What is it? There seems to be a pattern for love, and love’s elixir with the natural wonder of roses! They are, after all, quite delightful! Their perfumes are not only beautiful, but establish a certain level of comfort and calm. Their outer reflection is intriguing, nevertheless! Furthermore, it happens to attract a certain kind of man, who is unafraid of acknowledging the mystery of roses!

Roses are an awakening. You are have heard it in one saying-“Wake up and smell the roses!” Yes! Should your life be dull and filled with sorrow, just remember that it will be roses, which permits you the opportunity to awaken into a more elegant, you! The duality of roses is that it is simply not just for women. Men have also partaken in the mystery of roses. For example, you have the Tango-a dance where a man engages in the mystery for the “life of a rose!” Sometimes, the rose is a filter of exchange; symbolic of man and woman, moving through those different layers.

Just remember that how a man treats one of such Earths’ domains, as a rose, is also a reflection for his care, protection, and nourishment of, the feminine! So Ladies, and Gents, whenever you are enchanted, by a man, watch his life carefully, and his perception of, a rose! Of course, other types of flowers will do, as well!

Tony Martin