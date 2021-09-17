Earthly Woman Friday: Marta Perez #Cuban-American 🇨🇺 #LatinXHeritageMonth

Photographs have captured the lavished of Cuban gardens. It makes you wonder what it means to walk into a sacred spacing and capture it with the gentility, in which it truly deserves.

The feminine image is reflective of such gardens. Therefore, you have to ask yourself, what does it mean for a woman to move through them? What does that entail? Well, for starters, it entails getting to know the environment. It is a requirement, that Earthly women come to understand what it means to navigate in healthy ways, through Earth’s domains. 🌎 Oh, yes! It’s so very important. Through the gardens, women learn about healing. Through the gardens (and the abundance of Earth’s vegetation), a woman explores, her unique femininity. What is it about her particular girlhood (or womanhood), which contributes to the gems of Earth’s circling? What is it? How is she different? How is she unique? What is her particular coloring in the fabric of womanhood?

So, now we move to a song. It is one song about the Cuban woman. What are her tastes? What are her passions? How has she created a special navigation, within this land? How? “La Bella Cubana” is the name of the song. It is one window into the world of Cuban femininity! Oh, what many treats it comes to be! You have to ask yourself many questions, when it comes to moving into the very depths of the Cuban island. 🏝 How did the land give birth to the music of Cuban landscapes? How? Well, now we are getting somewhere. There are depths into Earth’s domain. Islands bring forth their own treasure of wellness. It’s a novel Factor, indeed. There is no doubt about that. Just picture a body of Earth, being surrounded by the watery atmosphere of a body of liquid jewels.

From the sounds of this song (and the way in which it is performed), it is evident that there is a graceful movement and pattern, in which a culture of women have connected their bodies to the land. It is elegant. Sophisticated. Respect for Earth’s layered vegetation is evident. Can you imagine how they so elegantly move their hands through Earth’s soil? Can you fathom such an image for that everyday nourishment of the land? How does that feel? How does it tastes?

Listening to such a musical treasure, one has the ability for understanding what it means for a woman to align her body to the Earth. Can you imagine long walks? Can you permit yourself to comprehend the treasures of uniting with other women, in the healing of the land?

Beauty is not simply reflected in the outer domain. A woman’s beauty should be connected to elevating the land. When the land is elevated, so are the people. Nuf‘ said!

Now, that we have some understanding of a woman’s domain, let’s remember to highlight the very foundations, for one’s feminine essence. The different personas of Cuban women-their shades, colors, and shapes-all align together into one accord. It is serene. It is beautiful. It’s vivacious! simply BELLA!

Marta Perez