They say that true diamonds are a rare jewel. Yet, when you find them, hold onto them very close. Polish them, store them, and permit their sparkle, to shine. Remember, that not every one is meant to see such precious jewels. Some will ruin them, while trying to use them as a source of their own selfishness and greed. So, hide your diamonds well, and in a secret place, where no one can find them. In fact, no one (but you) should ever know.

There are particular songs, which highlights the precious nature of diamonds. These songs have a way of moving the listener, in truly hearing their secrets. If we could chop up diamonds into tiny, little pieces, placing their mystical elements into a composition, what song would be created. How would it appeal to the listener? Would it grant them the opportunity to witness their, own unique magic?

They say diamonds are a girl’s best friend. Yet, they are also a man’s oasis of healing. That’s the magic of their wonder. Diamonds should be viewed as more than precious. For their eloquence is a unique treasure. They have the power to move through different timbers.

Depending on the culture and the language, diamonds reflect their different sparkles, in myriad lands. Evenmore, they have a way of reflecting their beauty in the musical artistry, within that particular nation.

Still in the land of Egypt. Moving through her territory, we enter into Egypt’s Golden Age, in order to find the legends. There is one song- “Endama Yaty Al Masa-“and the violins becomes its sparkling tools. Playing in the magic of their artistic vibrations, they give the illusion of those soft digs into the Earth! The digs are elongated. Perhaps, just perhaps, such is purposefully composed, as a means to highlight their one component of their texture, should it be melted into music’s tenderness. Of course, the texture changes, based on the texture of that soil. Additionally, soil varies based on the land.

Listening to “Endama Yaty Al Masa,” one can’t help, but to go deeper; deeper through an Earthly hue. Life just appears more natural, when escaping the shallow facets of life. It has been said before, and it will be said, again. Life’s treasures are found, when going deep.

Sometimes, a voice isn’t gifted with a variety of musical coloration. There are moments when its “plain,” yet Earthly nature, is most suited in directing the masses to the treasures. Just remember, that not every component in a song, can sparkle. Certain tools have to maintain the palette’s foundation. For one artist, and his performance of “Endama Yaty Al Masa,” this musical objective was accomplished. Seek the diamonds, and they will find you!

Mohammed Abdel Wahab