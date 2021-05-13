Earthly Thursdays: Paul Barrere

Throughout the Earth, people have different ways of navigating the land! For starters, you have a number of people, who live on the land. Farming is simply one of those audacious interactions with the land. You live on the land. Working through the land. Learning every part of it’s sensory. The most precise details, that a number of people are unable to maneuver through! You have to. It’s your way of survival, and for good livin.’ Of course, a person learns to navigate through the difficult and dreaded times of farming! That’s the farm life for you!

In fact, guitars are great for those kinds of things. They are the perfect utensil in being able to narrate the farm life! That’s real! Those strings, and how you perform them, illustrate the winds comforts; running through windy days, barefoot on the grass. Amazing, isnt? Of course, there are those times when strings simply detail that good ol’ fashion, country livin.’ It feels sound and as natural, as breathing! One guitar is farm poetry. Two guitars is a dance! So guitarists partaking in a musical narration of what farm livin’ is all about! It’s breathtaking to say, the least! Nevertheless, feelin’ the music behind farm life is simply another awakening to why natural work, is truly our friend!

Paul Barrere