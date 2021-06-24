What if words could literally have the power to make flowers bloom; growing gardens in their midst? From the Biblical book of Genesis, we have come to read about such a miracle. The power of the Most High is very clear. Nevertheless, we are only human. Therefore, limitations arise in our ability to perform such a wonder. Of course, we have been gifted to perform such, through the creative worlds. Music, and other facets of the performing arts, grant us the opportunity to do so. The literary arts allows such an opportunity, as well. Brilliant! Such is one of the blessings of poetry.

When music and poetry come together what do we get? One of such jewels is the world of opera. How enchanting it feels to return back to this world. The opera is a treasured art. It is one of many musical blessings, which has been gifted to humanity. Those granted the vocal gifts in performing its domain have a great honor and responsibility. For not every singer nos granted access into it.

We have spoken about the beauty of opera in its ditection of Heaven’s waters. Well, what about its connection to Earth’s gemstones-literally and figuratively. The flowers, plants, waters, and winds all play their part for the opera world to narrate. They are tools of the sensory. Their imagery is connected with sound, smell, taste, and touch. The moon’s face also has a way of illuminating its sparkles. How charming of Heaven to make such an interconnection. Clearly, it has its own way of introducing us to its creative sector; while sharing blessings from the Most High.

Moving into one opera, from the late Italian composer, Giuseppe Verde, there is one particular ever highlighting the invisible connection between poetry and Earth’s blooming. It is entitled, “Sul fil d’un soffio etesio,” From the opera, Falstaff, it narrates the traces of breezes, with gardens. Dancing, singing, and poetry are interlocked in revealing the vivacity of gardens. Taking one into the world of fantasy, the gardens are alive. Flowers dance to the graceful tunes. They are alive! For now, permit us to listen; hearing their words sing into the wind. It is one dancing song, you’ll want to sing through, again!

Not every opera singer has the power and magnitude to pull off a musical interpretation of gardens magic. It requires the right vocal texture, which embodies that magic sparkle. In fact, the vocal texture of an opera singer must be so magical, that it paints the imagery of butterflies and glittering dust being spread throughout the day. The audience has to envision thems elves running through huge fields of tulips, daffodils, blue-greenish grass, and other vegetation of a paradise persuasion. That’s how it must be. The glitter should embody the clicking of champagne glasses together. That’s how colorful the song should be.

Should you find a certain vocalist, who is able to perform such a previously described description, you are in for a real treat! Get prepared for your mind to be fluttered with an infinite presentation of imagination’s charm. And yes, it’s charming, after all! Shall we add the term, playful to the mix? Adventure, even? Well, let the music play on, and let the sparkling of gardens-the poetry of gems-begin!

