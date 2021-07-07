Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Earthly Quick Note Poetry: Tor Alin #Sweden

Personal Poetic Reflections Of TOR AULIN In "Violin Concerto No. 2 In A-Minor, Op. 11 (1892)!"

Vines grow hastily, surrounding the trees. The swiftness of their pace, brings me comfort and peace. Like the elegance of shaping, moving gracefully, unabound. Move through the forest trees, and surround what has been found.

Make haste. Make haste. The dances are awake. Make haste. Makes haste. Earth’s slumber lays awake.

The dances of the vines encircle through Earth’s floor. Covering so ever rapidly, evenmore lays in store. Growing through mountains; leaving gravity, behind. They navigate through the distance, and grow, with Heaven in mind.

Make haste. Make haste. The dances are awake. Make haste. Make haste, loving vines grow favors, awake!

Tor Alin

https://commons.m.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Aulin,_Tor_(ur_Svensk_Musik-Kalender_1914).jpg
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=l5h1fCnQ0nE
https://open.spotify.com/album/3H4xoOFxYc4RYnCF2UbKvY

    Lauren Kaye Clark, Let Water Be Your Guide. . .Pisces Travels!

    In her exploration and adventures of the Earth's landscapes, water has always been her guide. Through discipline, hard work, and her seeking of other Beautiful human beings, she immerses herself into the abundant and rich Spirit of. . .water! Believing in the power of Sisterhood, womanhood, and the feminine, her yearning to use her talents for the healing of self and others, is her motivation in making the world a better place!

