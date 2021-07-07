Earthly Quick Note Poetry: Tor Alin #Sweden

Vines grow hastily, surrounding the trees. The swiftness of their pace, brings me comfort and peace. Like the elegance of shaping, moving gracefully, unabound. Move through the forest trees, and surround what has been found.

Make haste. Make haste. The dances are awake. Make haste. Makes haste. Earth’s slumber lays awake.

The dances of the vines encircle through Earth’s floor. Covering so ever rapidly, evenmore lays in store. Growing through mountains; leaving gravity, behind. They navigate through the distance, and grow, with Heaven in mind.

Make haste. Make haste. The dances are awake. Make haste. Make haste, loving vines grow favors, awake!

Tor Alin