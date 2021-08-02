Earth and Song: Dorothy Love Coates #BlackAmerica #BlackAmericanHer/History360 #BlackAmericanMusic

If only we could live in a world, where nature is as free, as we desire. Then, and only then, would our inner fire awaken, in the manner we desire it to be. If only, the everyday hustle, bustle, and struggle was more intertwined with the quiet reflections of nature. How intriguing that the natural world provides us the blueprint for everything that we need in reducing stress, anxiety, and other emotional illnesses. Yet, humanity continues to move like psychopathic robots; wandering aimlessly, without a care for our mental well-being!

If only we listened to Heaven, and the Most High’s will for our lives! If only we aligned ourselves with the Earthly jewel, which has been crafted and created through Heaven’s delight! More intriguingly, if only we preserved nature’s beauty and intrigue!

What a fairytale! What an imaginative navigation! If only, we could make that part of our day, every day! Then, life wouldn’t be such a constant struggle. There would be a less robotic state of chaos, where people move around like lifeless zombies; not understanding their purpose, or their way. Yet, change can be violent, sometimes. Change requires moving out of traditional expectations; into what should, truly be!

There were times, many times, in Black American Her/History, where our people had to keep holding on. We hear about the marches, the boycotts, and other struggles for freedom. Yet, it was the everyday folks, who kept things alive, in their struggle for a better life.Sometimes, you can’t always be in the forefront of the fight. There are those, whose talents are best served, when it comes to keeping the communal structure together; doing the ordinary work, while dealing with the racist (and sexism), by abusive employers. They had to keep money, entering into the community, somehow! What other way than to hold on, during those terrible times? Holdin‘ on and still, holdin‘ on!

Maintaining one’s poise, during times of trouble, ensures that we will get through, someway and somehow! We may not understand how long, it will be. Needless to say, we will get through those painful times. Of course, it helps when you have others, by your side. For, there is power in numbers; specifically, those, who understand what you are dealing with. Afterall, the pain is not as severe. The emotional, psychological, and physical violence becomes a little less, heavy.

Holdin‘ on. Holdin‘ on. Keep, keep, holdin‘ on! Such is one of the themes, when examining that old, Gospelic tradition. In Black American communities, many of the older generations didn’t have the luxuries of the current ones. That’s just how it was! You couldn’t afford to go to therapy. Therefore, the Church became the therapy. Music was the nourishment, which brought nutritionist to the therapy. That’s how, and why, we got over! Our people, and especially our foremothers, just kept holdin‘ on! They just kept, holdin‘ on!

In these current times, when things seems, so very “uncertain,” we must continue to do, just that! As a people, we were gifted with phenomenal, Gospel singers, who told the truth about our story. Throughout different layers, and levels of encouragement, they continued to hold on. For, soon (and one day, soon), the current generation would experience what was never had! Through the pain, hold on! In the rain, hold on! Whatever you have to do, hold on, until a change, has come!

Dorothy Love Coates