Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Earn for the basic

Every time I look at my wallet, how much money is there.. I just want to know, does it make for this time food - Moonzajer

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
By

Earning money is important in life. Earn while you are young & energetic. When we earn money in the younger age your life will be peaceful later. If not it will become a struggle to survive. Food, clothing, shelter these are our basic needs. We need money to satisfy the basic need for us, as well as to our family. If we are not in the position to satisfy our family basic needs and there is no meaning that we are born as a human being.

We should take care of ourselves and our family. Don’t expect anything from others. Stand up for yourself and earn for yourself. When you work and earn money from that, it most beautiful & successful moment in our life, which gives you satisfaction. Bring happiness within you and your family. Live life happy and make your family members happy as well as heads up.

    Ganga Jp, Motivational Writer , Blogger at Thrive Global

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Five Reasons Why You Should Have A Side Hustle

    by Rosette Obedoza, MSEd, MHR
    how to deal with financial stress
    Community//

    How To Deal With Money Stress

    by Rui Yeung
    5 white doors on a wall with blue pattern wall paper
    Community//

    3 Questions to Ask Yourself When Making a Career Decision

    by Marc Lesser

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.