Early Motherhood: How to Take Care of Yourself Postpartum

The first six weeks after the childbirth are vital for a new mum and a baby. It’s a happy period with lots of excitement and joyful moments. However, it’s also a period of adjustment to the new situation. You need to learn how to function as a new family unit.

Many mothers are so busy taking care of their newborns that they forget that they need to take care of themselves as well. To raise a healthy baby, you should be healthy as well. Here’s what you can do to ease the struggles and stay healthy.

1. Manage sleepless nights

Sleepless nights with a newborn in the house are quite common. As you’re probably aware, newborns have different circa dial rhythms than the adults. This means that their sleeping patterns are unlike ours. Even though adapting to the baby’s rhythm is challenging, you can search for tips for adjusting to motherhood to cope with the changes in your sleep.

Try to sleep whenever your baby is sleeping. Even though this can be difficult, as you have other things to do, you need sleep to feel rested and ready to take care of your newborn. Taking naps while your significant other takes care of the baby is also an amazing way to get the much-needed rest.

2. Accept help from family

Many mothers are stubborn when it comes to asking for help. They take care of the baby and the entire household, neglecting their own needs. You need to rest and heal to be able to nurture your little one. That’s why you shouldn’t be ashamed to ask for help from your closest ones.

Asking for help doesn’t mean that you’re weak or unable to keep things under the control. Newborns come with a lot of responsibilities. If you ask your partner or family to give you a hand, everything can be done much quicker. That is a great opportunity for you to get some rest and for them to spend some time with the little one.

3. Get some exercise

Exercising after giving birth isn’t only meant for weight loss. Even though it does help you lose your belly, it also keeps you active and healthy. This doesn’t mean that you should hit a gym and do strenuous exercises right away. Light exercises, such as a short walk around the neighbourhood, are beneficial for you and your newborn.

You can also ask your doctor for postnatal exercises. They can improve your mood and increase your energy. Besides that, they are also ideal for boosting your immune system. New mothers are prone to getting sick due to the weakened immune system caused by childbirth stress. So, protect your and your baby’s health by doing some exercises.

4. Eat healthy meals

Nutrition is of utmost importance for mothers. You have gone through drastic changes, from childbearing to childbirth, and your body needs time to adjust to that and heal. The fat your body stored during the pregnancy helped your body take care of your baby easily. So, after the childbirth, you need to eat a balanced diet to be able to take care of yourself and your little one.

Instead of worrying about your nutrition also, you can get meals designed for mothers. It’s a delicious meal plan delivered to your doorstep. You don’t have to be bothered to prepare nutritious meals for yourself anymore. Meals designed by dietitians especially for mothers have got everything you need to nurture a healthy baby.

5. Follow your doctor’s orders

Feeling unable to adjust or feeling the baby blues is quite common after the childbirth. Besides that, different physical symptoms can occur as well. Even though you shouldn’t worry too much about most of them, of they become long-term, bothering and unpleasant, seek your doctor’s advice.

Hormonal changes, constipation and irritability are a normal part of the postpartum period. However, you should know when to see a doctor. Take care of your physical and mental health to be able to care for your little one.

Conclusion

The postpartum period is full of happy moments and positive changes. However, it can be a challenging period of adjustments. That doesn’t mean that you should neglect your own health. Try to create a schedule where you have at least one hour per day to dedicate to your wellbeing and health. Your health is equally important as your little ones’.