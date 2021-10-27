Early Morning Photography Wellness, and Song: Maria Tanase 🇷🇴

Early mornings have the essence of fine, red wine. Slow. Steady. Soothing. Calming. Reflective. As the sun rises slowly, one can feel the intimacies of, re-birth! Starting our mornings on the right track are extremely imperative. For starters, they provide us with the remedy of moving into a higher dimension. That high level of persistent energy is significantly needed, when it comes to the very foundations of production and creativity. The process is rather, steady. In addition, it comes to guide us into the very planning of our day. Things happen slow, and they are quite, steady.

Look at the picture, below. Can you envision yourself, there, in the early mornings of, Romania? That mixture of red and orange coloring paints the sky in a way, like no other. Can you see it? Do you feel it? You have arisen, and in the spirit of fine wine, you are guided into moving through the day with eloquence and grace. Love has a way of bringing one forward, into a Spirit of, delight. And, we can see that love in the morning, sunrise. In addition, we can also envision such a love, through holistic consumption of fine wine. Through this essence, night and morning immerse into, one. For the morning reflects intimacies of the night, before. All the while, it carries that same energy into the tunes of morning’s restoration and, decor.

Maria Tanese