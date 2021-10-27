Contributor Log In
Early Morning Photography Wellness, and Song: Maria Tanase 🇷🇴

Channeling Healing Energies Of The Night Into The Morning Glow, Through MARIA TANASE and Her Performance Of, "Bun Ii Vinul Ghiurghiuliu!" 🇷🇴

Early mornings have the essence of fine, red wine. Slow. Steady. Soothing. Calming. Reflective. As the sun rises slowly, one can feel the intimacies of, re-birth! Starting our mornings on the right track are extremely imperative. For starters, they provide us with the remedy of moving into a higher dimension. That high level of persistent energy is significantly needed, when it comes to the very foundations of production and creativity. The process is rather, steady. In addition, it comes to guide us into the very planning of our day. Things happen slow, and they are quite, steady.

Look at the picture, below. Can you envision yourself, there, in the early mornings of, Romania? That mixture of red and orange coloring paints the sky in a way, like no other. Can you see it? Do you feel it? You have arisen, and in the spirit of fine wine, you are guided into moving through the day with eloquence and grace. Love has a way of bringing one forward, into a Spirit of, delight. And, we can see that love in the morning, sunrise. In addition, we can also envision such a love, through holistic consumption of fine wine. Through this essence, night and morning immerse into, one. For the morning reflects intimacies of the night, before. All the while, it carries that same energy into the tunes of morning’s restoration and, decor.

https://www.pinterest.com/pin/619807967446763878/

Maria Tanese

https://www.pinterest.ch/pin/654007177127224446/
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=othweNcwkmA
https://open.spotify.com/track/3lDn1O6DrX2RgwVXIoaI7u

    Musical Waters With Lauren Clark, Musical Waters

    Musical Waters is a platform page dedicated towards showcasing the connection between music, water, and the arts.  It presents songs, poetry, design, and the overall dynamic between water and the arts.  Furthermore, the page moves forward in exploring the healing, and holistic wellness, among water, music, and the performing arts.  From examining the patterns and designs of water, and its connection to the visual arts, the page looks at how vast the terrain of water truly is.

