Morning has a way of creating a personal diary. From the very morning we awake, a new story begins. It’s a new telling for a new day. And, for many it begins, at dawn. So, how does it feel? The break of dawn, of course. How does it feel to move within a particular room, and feel the comfort of, writing one’s own story? For at this point, you are the writer, and are in control. Describe that breathing wind!

The beautiful thing about mornings is how they occur at different times on the Earth. As human beings, we gain the opportunity to experience these different mornings, should we decide to engage in the world of travel. Now, isn’t that a treat? How are people receptive to the sun’s haze, during different parts of the morning? What a thrill it must be to envision such! The morning rituals. Morning vibes. All the different was of experiencing different elixirs of coffee throughout the entire world. It’s a treasure to be told, over and over, again.

If you have never been to Japan, you are pressed in wanting to experience this other world. What must it be like to wake up in the city of Tokyo? How about addressing the rural outskirts of the city? What are the culinary delights suited for their breakfast time? Could you imagine comprehending and understanding the very rituals of tea in Japan? It is, after all, another elixir of Mother Nature.

Songs of the morning give us pictures to, unfold. In the world of travel, we are able to envision ourselves within different parts of spacing. How would we look on an early morning in Japan? What would we see? Imaginations can paint better pictures than we could ever dream of. Then, we have those simple songs, which tells things as they are. Furthermore, they provide us with particular characters, and the day in the life of their early mornings. Who are these characters? What is their aim? Some are given nicknames, which reflects that journey.

For the musical repertoire of one Japanese legend, there is a song, which speaks to the morning dawn. Speaking to the morning, and one particular character, who partakes on such a journey. Peijiboi is the name. The song is upbeat, fast-paced, and vibrant just as the morning sun. Swimming into another wellness, we observe a Japanese sun, for a morning boy’s rising!

Hiro Takahashi