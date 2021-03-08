Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Early Intervention

#Moxie

Game changer. Once the weekend’s clock struck midnight, ‘Moxie’ was it, as if selflessly pursuing the human side of a convincingly unknown, young #Cinderella. Until the late, bewitching hour of 2 a.m., I happily engaged myself in a resiliently reliable story, one that I strongly felt a part of and unashamedly involved in. 

Amy Poehler’s Smart Girls deservedly surprising, relatable tabled conversation starter writing and positively enabled direction matched the acting of a responsibly guided, loving mother. 

A daughter’s venturous, blonde haired character begins the loudly trusted, eccentrically artistic experimentation of a freely creative expression. Thoughtful voice imagination envisions a modernly communicative inspired movement. Effectively efficient media promotion displays through anonymous #GossipGirl secret code offered in a spacious girl’s semi pastel pink and white painted, square patterned tile bathroom. The lost effort of a vintage newspaper like illustrated comic book curtails the forward progress of #feminist empowered, teenage social life. 

Focused importance of identity swirls to the capably credible, post fluidly changing, highly ranking system. The beginning is a mildly introduced analogy of a small pebble quietly being thrown, an invitation for a larger path of supportive disruption.

Humble purpose for united, pivotal cause plays a functionally leading role in a swift, attention grabbing story. Much to the realistically given parallels of everyday dedications, tales respectfully challenge adult critiqued authority. Unfamiliarity of forced change acquires the keen sense of thriving community. Social media’s help  snowballs to the found tune of Ike Berenholtz’s subjective taught grasp. Forget wishing upon a star, in designated, marker drawn hands.

Pleasant reaction suffices in due time, accurately pointing to the arrow of an annual #InternationalWomensDay, #WomensHistoryMonth and the weekly karma of #MotivationMonday #MotivationalMonday. Two hours plans a noteworthy event. ‘Not a sprint, but rather a marathon,’ captures the expected resilience of manually organized networking, no thanks in part to Marcia Gay Harden’s plentifully comparative, combative principalities.

The dream of a team speaks in intelligent form, defined by the successful description of distant, absent filled compromise. Fervent continuation of promised action results.

https://link.medium.com/L17Tfka6seb

    Samantha Steiner, Contributing Columnist

