Early Intervention Is Critical for Managing Youth Mental Illness

Whether you’re a parent who has suddenly noticed some worrisome signs of anxiety or depression in your child or a teacher watching a teen struggle in school, it’s important not to ignore it.

Did you know that 20% of teens are affected by some type of mental illness? And, suicide is a leading cause of death in the United States among young people ages 15-24. Plus, research shows that kids who dropout of high school are more likely to struggle with a mental illness.

As parents and adults, it can be difficult to discern between “typical” teen behavior versus when it might be time to seek a psychological evaluation.

Questions to consider if you suspect a youth needs intervention

Is there a family history of mental health issues?

Is the behavior or symptoms significantly disrupting the child’s life or yours?

Is he/she or the family miserable?

Has the youth told you they have harmed themselves, have thoughts of suicide or don’t believe things will ever get better?

Have they expressed wanting to seek help?

Has your child sought help elsewhere (school counselor, online, friend, etc.)?

Is your child partaking in risky behaviors you don’t condone?

If you answer “YES” to any of these questions, schedule an appointment with a mental health professional immediately. It is so important to validate the youth’s feelings and symptoms and provide support regardless of your own internal banter. If a kid is asking you for help or seeking help elsewhere, they need it! The worst thing a parent or adult can do is to minimize the situation or the child’s feelings.

Because of the shame and stigma associated with mental illness, most kids don’t willingly want to admit they need help. They don’t want to be different from their peers. If your child asks for help or you see worrisome symptoms, have them evaluated. Plus, early intervention can help mitigate problems that can be larger in scope and liability down the road.

One of the biggest takeaways I’ve learned from our family’s journey with mental illness is that we need to let go of both social and cultural expectations of achievement and what’s “normal” and do what’s best for kids, ourselves and family. It’s amazing how liberating it feels to accept yourself and loved ones for who they are.

Resources and help