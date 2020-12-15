Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Eagle… or Duck???

You really do have a choice!

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

Are you an Eagle?

We have all heard the expression, “If it walks like a duck and quacks like a duck, chances are, it is a duck.”

Take a good look at yourself, and the people you associate with. You are probably just like them.

Do you like what you see?

Are you reaching your full potential? Are you where you truly want to be in your life?

You have a choice. You can waddle and quack with the ducks, or you can choose to soar like an eagle.

Do you want to be the prey, or do you want to soar free and see the world from a better viewpoint?

Eagles fly free. Eagles fly high and have amazing vision. They are swift and decisive. The are majestic and proud.

If you want to soar with the eagles, you need to associate and surround yourself with eagles.

Question: Are your friends pushing you to reach new heights, or are they keeping you down so they don’t feel like they have to change or improve?

Yes! You have a choice. You get to decide.

Are you an eagle or a duck? YOU are responsible for the quality of your life.

Action Steps…

  • Give yourself a reality check-up, and take an inventory of your friends and acquaintances.
  • Are they ducks or are they eagles? (Whatever your answer, the same probably holds true for you)
  • Commit to being an eagle… to reaching new heights, to soar, to having keen vision, to be free.
  • Surround yourself with positive role models, mentors and friends (Eagles).
  • Create a diet of Eagle food. Positive: Books, audios and videos; filled with positive inspiring and empowering messages.
  • Keep in mind… You can’t change your friends, but You can change your friends.
  • Decide to be the very best you can be! (Only the lead dog has a good view).

* Take ownership and responsibility of YOU.

Remember… Every day is a gift, and the quality of your life is your gift to yourself.

    Barry Gottlieb, Trusted Advisor-Author-Speaker-Success Mentor

    Barry is sought after by organizations of all sizes to assist them in the following areas: *Leadership - *Strategy - *Execution - *Company Culture - *Time Management - *Emotional Intelligence.
    As the Founder and President of Coaching the Winner's Edge, Barry has built a successful practice offering counsel and guidance to both private individuals and corporations.
    In addition, Barry is a successful author and speaker. His books are:
    "TGIT-Thank God It’s Today". - "Every Day Is A Gift". - "Brilliant on the Basics...a Playbook for Business Leaders".
    Barry started out his career as an educator... First a school teacher and  Principal; and then as an instructor at Santa Fe Community College, and the University of Florida.
    During his time at the university, Barry experienced a life altering challenge. He was diagnosed with terminal cancer and was given just 3 to 6 months to live. His story of recovery and the paradigm shift that it created in his life was the inspiration for his first book, "TGIT - Thank God It’s Today".

    Shortly thereafter, Barry decided to make a career and life style change and left teaching to enter the world of business. This he says, “Is where my real education began.” He and his partners built a very successful $75 million international company from the ground up, that they later sold for $55M.
    Barry shares the the wisdom and insights of building a very successful company... and culture, in his latest book: "Brilliant On the Basics... A Playbook for Business Leaders".

    Barry's Mission: To inspire and empower others to reach their full potential.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    You are Meant to Soar, 3 Behaviors to Take Your Life to the Next Level

    by Tiffany Hoxie
    Community//

    Chicken or an Eagle… which are you?

    by Brian Pennie
    Community//

    The Story of an EAGLE

    by Bakari Mustafa

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.