Eagle… or Duck???

Are you an Eagle?

We have all heard the expression, “If it walks like a duck and quacks like a duck, chances are, it is a duck.”

Take a good look at yourself, and the people you associate with. You are probably just like them.

Do you like what you see?

Are you reaching your full potential? Are you where you truly want to be in your life?

You have a choice. You can waddle and quack with the ducks, or you can choose to soar like an eagle.

Do you want to be the prey, or do you want to soar free and see the world from a better viewpoint?

Eagles fly free. Eagles fly high and have amazing vision. They are swift and decisive. The are majestic and proud.

If you want to soar with the eagles, you need to associate and surround yourself with eagles.

Question: Are your friends pushing you to reach new heights, or are they keeping you down so they don’t feel like they have to change or improve?

Yes! You have a choice. You get to decide.

Are you an eagle or a duck? YOU are responsible for the quality of your life.

Action Steps…

Give yourself a reality check-up, and take an inventory of your friends and acquaintances.

Are they ducks or are they eagles? (Whatever your answer, the same probably holds true for you)

Commit to being an eagle… to reaching new heights, to soar, to having keen vision, to be free.

Surround yourself with positive role models, mentors and friends (Eagles).

Create a diet of Eagle food. Positive: Books, audios and videos; filled with positive inspiring and empowering messages.

Keep in mind… You can’t change your friends, but You can change your friends.

Decide to be the very best you can be! (Only the lead dog has a good view).

* Take ownership and responsibility of YOU.

Remember… Every day is a gift, and the quality of your life is your gift to yourself.