Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Eager to Stop Renting and Buy a House? Advice From a Wealth Manager on How to Decide

There are plenty of pros and cons of buying versus renting a home. For Millennials who dream of putting down roots in a place of their own, it’s crucial to weigh several factors.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
By

“Should I buy a home or keep renting?”

It’s a common question for Millennials that induces plenty of stress. This question has become even more relevant now as mortgage rates reach an all-time low and people’s homes function as offices due to COVID-19.

Most Millennials have a vision of owning a house when they reach a certain age. And if they don’t reach that milestone, they may feel like they’ve failed at life. But just because it’s what you’re “supposed to do,” or because older generations say you should, or because your friends are doing it doesn’t mean buying a house is right for you financially — and that’s totally OK.

Homeownership is a big step that should involve plenty of forethought. Besides, a recent ING International Survey showed that 81% of adults are prioritizing other financial goals and dreams (e.g., paying off student loan debt or traveling the world) over buying a house. In other words, you should feel no pressure to call a realtor once you reach a certain age.

Why risk twinges of remorse, especially with a transaction that could cost hundreds of thousands of dollars? Only after considering the various reasons to rent versus buy should you decide on the best move for you.

How to Decide When to Buy a House

It can be hard to know when you are ready to buy a house. After all, there are plenty of factors to consider. Before you decide whether you should buy a home or keep renting, there are some misconceptions to clear up about homeownership.

First, many people think of a home as an investment. Unless you flip it or rent it, a house provides shelter and not instant equity. Its value will hopefully appreciate with time, but the amount is not likely to surpass inflation over the long term. If you’re looking for an investment vehicle, turn to the stock market. You’ll likely yield greater returns over the same amount of time.

Remember, too, that a house is an illiquid asset. In a pinch and need cash? Your home won’t deliver dollars like a private ATM. Sure, you might be able to get a home equity line of credit (HELOC) or refinance if you’ve paid a mortgage for years, but you can’t get that money overnight.

Another common reason people cite for buying rather than renting is the possibility of tax benefits. This is true — but only somewhat. You can deduct mortgage interest and real estate taxes on your tax forms, but the breaks probably won’t amount to much. Recent tax legislation has substantially increased the standard deduction, which means many filers don’t get the traditional homeownership tax benefits.

Finally, there are extra fees to consider when buying a house that you should understand before signing any paperwork. Beyond the selling price, you’ll need to keep up with real estate taxes, insurance, utilities, trash, water, and other bills that your landlord or property management company might handle. Plus, most experts suggest putting aside 1% of the home’s value each year for maintenance fees. For example, you’d need an extra $2,000 annually to keep up with possible work on a $200,000 home.

Does this mean you should renew your lease instead of checking available home listings? Not necessarily. If you’re planning to live in an area for at least five years or you just love the idea of owning property and making changes to it, then homeownership could be the right move. But if knowing these unvarnished facts about homeownership gives you pause, you may want to review the upsides and downsides of renting versus buying.

The Pros and Cons of Buying vs. Renting a House

As with everything, there are advantages and disadvantages of renting a home. One significant benefit is that you have the flexibility to move without the hassle of trying to sell a house. Millennials tend to relocate frequently, so being untethered could make sense.

Another upshot to renting is pushing repair and real estate tax burdens onto someone else. It’s a relief not to worry about seasonal HVAC checkups or the cost of a new roof, for example. And let’s face it: The less you spend on your home, the more you can squirrel away for other financial goals. As a general rule of thumb, you shouldn’t spend more than 30% of your gross monthly income on housing costs — whether you rent or buy.

Of course, renting has some cons. You’re not building equity with your rent; you’re paying for a service. Plus, some landlords won’t let you put nails in the walls or have a pet on the premises. You also have no control if the landlord decides to raise your rent, which can happen at any time. These kinds of restrictions make buying more appealing for some, but the pros and cons of buying versus renting a house depend on your situation — and should be carefully weighed before making any decisions.

So, when are you ready to buy a house? Only you can answer that question. The most important thing is to determine what’s right for you — don’t let societal pressures or expectations force you to take a step that doesn’t fit with your lifestyle or needs.

Sara Gelsheimer, Senior Wealth Manager at Plancorp

Sara Gelsheimer is a senior wealth manager at Plancorp, a full-service wealth management company serving families in 44 states. Sara came to Plancorp in 2013 with a strong financial background and an even stronger commitment to financial education — particularly for women. Sara’s passion for educating women about investing helped spur InspireHer: Plancorp’s Women’s Initiative, which empowers women to find their financial voice through a platform where they can connect with others, ask questions, and have their concerns addressed in a comfortable setting. In her free time, Sara volunteers as a mentor with Boys Hope Girls Hope and sponsors two young women in Uganda through Hearts & Hope for Uganda. She enjoys live music, hiking, biking, and most of all, spending time with her husband and son.

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Community//

6 Important Lessons I Learned Buying My First Home at 24

by Beatrice de Jong
6 Unique Challenges That Come with Owning Your First Home
Community//

6 Unique Challenges That Come with Owning Your First Home

by Michael Deane
By fizkes/Shutterstock
Work Smarter//

An Alarming Number of Millennials Expect to be “Forever Renters,” According to Report

by Sheila McClear

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.