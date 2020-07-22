Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

E Pluribus Unum: Why We Must Go and Trust as One During the Pandemic

During COVID-19 and always, trust is a foundational element of our collective human existence.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
By

During COVID-19 and always, trust is a foundational element of our collective human existence.

My profession as a surgeon is not widely comparable to the enormous responsibilities of the President of the United States, or even a state governor for that matter. Still, I know a thing or two about having someone’s life in my hands. When I consider the parallels between when I must risk a patient’s life to potentially provide them a better one through surgery and that of a national or local leader during a global health pandemic – I see some standard essentials. Perhaps the biggest of these necessities is trust. Patients only allow me to operate on them because they trust that I want what is best for them.

As I write today, I considered where we are four months into the COVID-19 global health crisis that has ravaged our world. At first, as a nation, we were committed to “flattening the curve” – mission accomplished. But after just a few weeks, cracks in our collective “we’re all in this together” sentiment began to form. There are likely numerous reasons for this – and not all of them are political.

For one thing, the science on the novel (new) coronavirus known as COVID-19 is still emerging, and we will be studying it for decades to come. This is not an illness we’ve had a whole lot of time to research. We haven’t even had ten months. What our health experts believe to be true today may not have yet known back in March. Take the famous and polarizing case for mask-wearing as an example. When personal protective equipment (PPE) was in scant supply for our essential healthcare workers early on, the public was implored not to hoard such items. We needed them for the very frontline workers taking care of our sickest citizens. Fast forward to more recent proclamations made by our senior health officials, that emerging research began to indicate a personal mask or face covering usage as a mitigating factor in the spread of COVID-19. This reversal felt like whiplash to some. So, what changed in the guidance? 

I am here to tell you – it wasn’t politics that changed. Politics are timeless and can usually be counted upon to divide people. No, what changed is scientific evidence. Where we find ourselves in today, is right the middle of a pivotal research study. Science depends upon testing hypotheses and shifting approaches based on the desired outcome – in this case, slowing disease transmission and mitigating severe illness and casualties.

Contrary to what some might believe, the recommendation to wear a mask, indeed, isn’t about an evil desire to suppress civil liberties. What is being recommended to us right now – based on emerging scientific evidence and not political agendas – is what the health experts, infectious disease scientists, and physicians are telling us can help us achieve our goals of saving lives and continue creating our new and better normal. Since COVID-19 is new to the general public, what we do have is past pandemics to remind us of what was done to mitigate disease transmission and loss of life. One place we can look at is the influenza outbreak that began in 1918. 

There are interesting parallels between what happened in 1918 and what is happening now, more than 100 years later, with COVID-19. Back then, masks were strongly advised to help prevent disease transmission. However, what might be surprising to learn is that even back in 1918, when the news cycle wasn’t yet 24/7, there were media articles published that minimized the efficacy of mask-wearing or the severity of the pandemic altogether. And so, what it all comes back to – even 100 years later – is trust. Trust in science and not political narratives. Trust in health officials. Trust in leaders. Trust in each other.

As a doctor who has battled plenty of misinformation on the healthcare front throughout my career, I continue to see the torrents of mistrust create crater-wide chasms between people today. The division hasn’t and will not help us. We’ve got to be rowing this boat in the same direction if we want to find ourselves in the calmer waters on the other side of this powerful pandemic wave. So let’s all pick up our oars and make sure our masks are also covering our noses as we row together in unison – one nation, under God, and indivisible.

Bert Mandelbaum, M.D., DHL (hon), orthopedic surgeon, co-chair of medical affairs and author of “The Win Within: Capturing Your Victorious Spirit” at Cedars-Sinai Kerlan-Jobe Institute

Dr. Bert Mandelbaum is an orthopedic surgeon, sports medicine specialist, a member of the Board of Directors and co-chair of medical affairs at the renowned Cedars-Sinai Kerlan-Jobe Institute in Los Angeles, as well as the published author of The Win Within: Capturing Your Victorious Spirit and motivational speaker.

Dr. Mandelbaum is a medical graduate of Washington University Medical School in St. Louis in 1980, and completed his residency in Orthopaedic Surgery at The Johns Hopkins Hospital and fellowship in Sports Medicine from UCLA. He served on the faculty at UCLA from 1986-89 and subsequently joined the Santa Monica Orthopaedic and Sports Medicine Group where he currently serves as the Director of the Sports Medicine Fellowship Program and the Research and Education Foundation and Medical Director for the FIFA Medical Center of Excellence in Santa Monica.

Academically, he is a prolific researcher having published over 100 journal articles and five books. He has received five national awards for Excellence in Research in the Field of Sports Medicine. Since 1995, he has been on the editorial board of the American Journal of Sports Medicine and associate editor for Current Concept Reviews. He also served as executive board member for the American Orthopaedic Society for Sports Medicine and is the former President of the International Cartilage Repair Society. Dr. Mandelbaum is an active member of multiple professional medical societies including the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgery, the American College of Sports Medicine and the American Orthopaedic Society for Sports Medicine. He was honored in a distinguished fashion in 2009 with an Honorary Doctorate of Humane Letters (DHL) from the State University of New York.

As a team physician, Dr. Mandelbaum has worked with UCLA Athletics, Pepperdine University, and the LA Galaxy and Chivas USA MLS teams. He was the Chief Medical Officer for Women’s World Cup Soccer 1999 and 2003, US Soccer Men’s National Teams Physician since 1991, and the assistant Medical Director for Major League Soccer since 1996. Dr. Mandelbaum served as USA Team Physician for Soccer World Cups in 1994, 1998, 2002, 2006 and 2010. He served as FIFA medical officer for the 2014 World Cup. In 2002, Dr. Mandelbaum was appointed to FIFA Medical Assessment and Research Committee (F-MARC). In 2007, he was appointed to FIFA’s Sports Medicine Committee where he served until 2017. Dr. Mandelbaum also served as Olympic Medical Officer for the Sydney 2000, Athens 2004, Beijing 2008, London 2012, and RIO 2016 games. Dr. Mandelbaum was named Chief Medical Officer for the 2015 World Special Olympic Games, the 2015 and 2017 CONCACAF Gold Cup, and served as Chief Medical Director of the 2016 Copa América Centenario. He has also served as director of research for Major League Baseball.

In addition to authoring and co-authoring a bevy of clinical research on a variety of orthopaedic topics and having a significant presence on the sidelines of the world’s largest sporting event, Dr. Mandelbaum has received numerous public accolades including designation as a Super Doctor in Sports Medicine and Orthopaedic Surgery for a consecutive 12-year period since 2007. Dr. Mandelbaum is a frequent medical expert contributor to mainstream media publications and websites including Medscape, Sports Illustrated, NBC Sports, MSN and Men’s Health, as well as local and television news outlets, including NBC, ABC and Fox television affiliates.

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

A Self-Portrait, The Financial District, Toronto, Ontario, Canada, Photographer: Ajani Charles
Community//

The Implications of The COVID-19 Pandemic

by Ajani Charles (E-mail: [email protected], Instagram: @ajaniphoto)
Community//

From Clinics to Computers: Gratitude to Practice Medicine in the COVID-19 Pandemic

by Sarah C. Bauer
Community//

The Virus of Hate and Racism by Renu Persaud PhD

by Renu Persaud

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.