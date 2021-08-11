Dzul of Shadow Puppet Theatre: “Don’t be afraid to make mistakes and fail, because failure is where you learn”

Don’t be afraid to make mistakes and fail, because failure is where you learn. People will criticize you and make fun of you, but don’t let that get to you, because it’s coming from their own insecurity.

As a part of our series about rising music stars, I had the distinct pleasure of interviewing Dzul from the rock band Shadow Puppet Theatre.

Shadow Puppet Theatre, (or ‘SPT’ for short), is a 4-piece Malaysian rock band based in Kuala Lumpur. From a musical perspective, they amalgamate both narrative and what they call “the feels”: a quintessential element that adds a little sparkle of life into each, and every, musical note they play. The band got together in 2016, with some degree of changing personnel ever since. Fan-favorite track ‘Stargazer’ — is available now across all download and streaming platforms.

In 2017, SPT wrote and recorded their first single ‘Insomnified’ followed by a further 4 songs which were then released in the band’s first EP ‘Nightvision’. In December 2018 they released their debut English album ‘John Doe’ together with 2 music videos for the tracks ‘John Doe’ and ’Mystery Girl’. In April 2019 they released their 3rd music video for their inaugural Malay single ‘Sendiri’ which was aired on national radio in June in the same year. The band also landed themselves in the Malaysia Book of Records for the Highest Altitude Live Music performance in July, playing a live set during an Air Asia Flight! They released their 4th music video for a mixed English and Malay language single ‘Setia’ in November 2020 which was also well received by local radio and which also landed itself across American media- including the California Music Channel, LATV and into the worldwide blogosphere!

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Can you tell us the story of how you grew up?

A long time ago, far, far away in a cozy little suburb, a young, nerdy little boy who would one day become the writer and vocalist of the band, lived a pretty mundane uneventful life. Born to a middle-class family he spent most of his early years doing what regular boys do — eat junk food, play video games and hang out with friends, back when MTV was still a thing. He was a librarian at school, skinny with a tummy, and was pretty shy around the ladies. One day, a friend snuck an acoustic guitar and hid it in an empty room behind class. And that was when the youngster began learning his first few chords, 13 years before Shadow Puppet Theatre was born!

Can you share a story with us about what brought you to this specific career path?

Oddly enough I never imagined myself coming down this career path, and never imagined myself as a singer either, but after a number of years in corporate service and abandoning my guitar, I felt a strange desire to explore music once again, and I experimented with writing and singing and had found it relatively easy to pen some lyrics and melodies so it was a whole new experience from then on.

Can you tell us the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

We had the opportunity to get into the Malaysia Book of Records for the highest altitude live performance, where we did an acoustic set in-flight and the surprised passengers loved it!

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

The funniest mistake I did make a few years back was actually mistranslating something from English into the local language so it came out kind of dumb, live on stage, to a 10,000+ crowd. Friends in the crowd totally burst out laughing and teased me afterward. The lesson learnt here is, It’s okay to make mistakes because hopefully you become more aware and won’t repeat them in the future.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

I would just say working on our new numbers, and even writing one in Spanish which I don’t speak, but when I tested it with a colleague who was a native speaker to help me with the pronunciation he joked “When you make your first million you give me 10%”.

We are very interested in diversity in the entertainment industry. Can you share three reasons with our readers about why you think it’s important to have diversity represented in film and television? How can that potentially affect our culture?

1) Film and TV create a subconscious norm in the minds of people which influences behavioral norms and social acceptance and tolerances, and I believe it’s not only just diversity but the roles they are cast in, to avoid stereotypical imagery 2) It’s really about being just and fair to the human race in terms of opportunity and representation 3) There is too much sectarianism these days, we need to share more love and peace.

Diversity in film and tv could ease intercultural relationship and bonding, as it paints a more united picture of society.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

1) Marketing is everything, better numbers attract more potential listeners. If your music video had 400,000 views as compared to 4,000 views people are more likely to see and share it. Been there, done that.

2) Don’t spam your friends. People in your own social circle are probably not as interested and it will just annoy them. I had been unfriended before for spamming a link to our songs back in the day.

3) Engage, if you’re going to send a link of your song to a friend or potential fan, make it personalized, mention their Name and ask for their honest opinion. People are more likely to respond if they feel they are a part of something.

4) Don’t be afraid to make mistakes and fail, because failure is where you learn. People will criticize you and make fun of you, but don’t let that get to you, because it’s coming from their own insecurity.

5) Warm up the voice before your shows, because it will help you sing better and avoid straining the voice. Use an instrument or an online piano for scaling vocal exercises, also easily accessible via YouTube or Spotify.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

Personally, I do a complete music detox, don’t listen or work on any music at all and just do something else for a couple of weeks. Then you come back with a bit more excitement. Also, remember why you started in the first place.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I think if I were influential I’d like to create a structured modular online learning platform free for the underprivileged kids around the world to learn at least up to high school material, like a personalized modular E-learning with videos and tutorials and quizzes, with multilingual subtitles of choice.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I think I’d have to be fair when I say this, there are a few of my close friends who have given me the most encouragement when I felt like giving up, or when I hit rock bottom, those friends who kept it real, and not just flatter you and genuinely want to see you get better as you go.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

My late father said to me, “If you’re going to do something, do it right”, so that stuck around with me for a while, seems to make more sense the more time and effort I put into what I do, be it pumping iron or producing a new track.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

I’d say Keanu Reeves, because his humility is superhuman, and because nobody messes with Mr. Wick.

How can our readers follow you online?

Look us up on our socials @sptband or Shadow Puppet Theatre.

This was very meaningful, thank you so much! We wish you continued success!

Lovely chatting with you!