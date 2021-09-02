Dylan Wolff: “I wish someone had told me how much coordination it takes to play with a band”

I wish someone had told me how much coordination it takes to play with a band. I remember playing shows with my band back in high school where there would be big awkward pauses between songs. It’s always best to at least have some idea how you will transition between each song in a set.

As a part of our series about rising music stars, I had the distinct pleasure of interviewing Dylan Wolff of Wolff & Co.

Wolff & Co. is a Nashville-based band known for their thrilling combination of country/western and rock & roll. Led by the raspy, harrowing vocals of singer Dylan Wolff and the rich, tasteful riffs of guitarist Tate Bailey, Wolff & Co. is bound to take you back to a sound reminiscent of the wild and rugged West. Wolff & Co. was founded upon its desire to return music to its former glory. Influenced by generations of artists who gave their heart and soul to convey their deepest convictions, Wolff & Co. takes pride in both originality and authenticity. Whether they are relaying timeless classics or crafting new masterpieces, each song is handled and performed in a dynamic manner that is uniquely Wolff & Co. yet comfortably familiar. Each and every song sounds like a new story from an old friend.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Can you tell us the story of how you grew up?

I grew up in Phoenix, AZ in a working-class family. My mother would take care of my brother, my sister, and I and my dad worked as a surveyor for Arizona Public Service (APS), which is AZ’s main electric company. When I was about 7, my parents purchased Glockmeister, our family business, and my brother and I would spend our weekends and summers packing parts in the warehouse.

In elementary school, I would get in a lot of trouble and had been branded as a “bad kid”, which eventually led my parents to consider other options for my schooling. Since I had already taken a liking to theater and music, they eventually settled on sending me to Arizona School for the Arts, a charter school in downtown Phoenix. My troubled behavior didn’t immediately end there, but I learned to channel a lot of my disruptive tendencies into the arts I was involved in. From there, I became classically trained in choir, piano, French horn, and finally the double bass once I was in high school. I would do theater professionally outside of school with Desert Stages theater in Scottsdale and the Pinewood Players in Northern Arizona.

I always played football growing up, and I actually won state with my youth tackle football team, the Scottsdale Firebirds, when I was a freshman in high school. My quarterback then, Spencer Rattler, is set to be drafted into the NFL next year! But I got hurt a few too many times after summer training going into my sophomore year with another team, and my mom decided I should stick to safer activities (haha). So, I stopped football and acting, and I started focusing more on my songwriting, which had become my main passion.

A couple of my older friends and I started a rock band called the Vault sometime around then. We would play small shows and festivals around Phoenix until I graduated in 2018. While we were probably never as well-practiced as we should have been, I loved playing in a band and learned a lot of necessary life skills that way. I learned to work in a group much better, and I learned to write with other people for the first time. I’m still good friends with all of those guys to this day.

By the time I was a junior in high school, I knew I was going to forever be a musician. It was probably about March of 2018 when I had decided to go all or nothing at Belmont University. My passion for music had started to shift in a country direction, and Nashville seemed like a wonderful place to exercise my talents, not to mention the tools that Belmont could provide. In the summer of 2018, I trekked my way over to Tennessee, and I’ve been pursuing music ever since.

Can you share a story with us about what brought you to this specific career path?

I have always listened to classic rock my whole life. Honestly, I never imagined doing anything outside of rock music. By high school, however, I had started really getting into classic outlaw country, like Waylon, Johnny, Willie, Merle, etc., but it was still in my wheelhouse. I can vividly remember, on a vacation to Coronado Island with my buddy Sean Collins’ family the summer after sophomore year, making fun of a country song one of my other friends liked. It was the song “Beer With Jesus” by Thomas Rhett. That was the first time I ever sang anything country. Sean looked at me, perplexed, and asked, “Why do you sing that so good?” I didn’t know what to say. I had never really been complimented on anything I sang before then. He had his whole family come into the master bedroom and hear me sing it, and they all agreed I sang it better than my other music, which was offensive at the time but life-changing in retrospect. After that, I kinda just never let it go. I switched gears and started listening to all kinds of country. Ever since I’ve found myself somewhere in between the classic rock I grew up on and the country I had discovered from then on.

Can you tell us the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

I don’t know if it’s the most interesting story, but I learned a lot in my freshman year of college. I had set up a meeting with my music business professor Larry Woscholtz to pitch a bunch of songs I had written cause I felt that I was ready to make it. When the professor heard them, he genuinely seemed to like them. He listened to all of them that I brought on the thumb drive, which was about 5 or 6 demos. He then turned to me after listening and said, “You have truly made some amazing music, and I think you’re going places. That being said, you need more time. You have not rehearsed these enough live, and I can tell. I think you need to come back to me in a few years after you’ve played more shows and gained a following”. I was probably insulted for a second there, but it didn’t take long to realize how right he was. I was always overly ambitious. I always have put the cart before the horse. I’ve since realized that that alone is both my greatest strength and weakness. He put things into perspective for me that day and gave me a sense of clarity about how I would approach my future in the music industry. I hope other musicians with the same aspirations get the opportunity to be told the same thing once or twice by people they respect as well. It’s hard to steer yourself in the right direction sometimes when you think you know it all.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

In my high school band, we used to start out every show with “War Pigs” by Black Sabbath and “Hotel California” by the Eagles, both of which were out of my range. Much of the time, my voice was already strained after the first song. After a while, I realized that it was not sustainable to sing that way, and I started paying much more attention to songs I could sing that would prolong my set.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

My guitarist, Tate Bailey, and I have spent the last year working on an album that will progressively be released in the coming months. This has been the most extensive project I have ever worked on musically. “Take Me Home” was the first single off of this album. That has certainly been exciting. I also have tons of songs I have written for future releases, and I’ve been saving some of the best for the right moment. I am writing new music every day at this point, and I think that there is no shortage of worthwhile material to come. Now that COVID is over, however, we plan on shifting gears to focus more on live performance. As great as new material is, we still have a lot of exercising to do on stage for the people of Nashville, and that is where we intend for the magic to really happen.

We are very interested in diversity in the entertainment industry. Can you share three reasons with our readers about why you think it’s important to have diversity represented in film and television? How can that potentially affect our culture?

I’m not really sure about what you mean by diversity, but I do know that life is not black and white. Life is not all grey either. Life is indescribable. That’s why I have a job doing what I do. When artists offer their take on life, others gain new clarity on the grand moving picture that they are living through. It’s good to have diversity in opinion and in physical appearance because it helps for everyone to see life through others’ perspectives that both think and look like them and also through those that do not. It’s also important because a bunch of people that think and look the same gets boring after a while. It’s good to see new faces making strides all across the board. We are an ever-evolving society, and we must keep it that way to stay healthy. Finally, diversity keeps us grounded. It reminds us that no matter what we are, who we are, what we believe, where we come from, etc., we can still make an impact on the world. There is no real limit for us as individuals beyond the limits we put on ourselves. We seem to like to play the blame game at times, but at the end of the day, we are our own masters. If we cannot get ourselves to do something in the first place, how can someone else be to blame?

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

I wish someone had told me how much coordination it takes to play with a band. I remember playing shows with my band back in high school where there would be big awkward pauses between songs. It’s always best to at least have some idea how you will transition between each song in a set. I wish someone had taught me how easy it is to record your own demos. When I first got to Belmont, just about everyone I knew could record music on their laptops. Up until that point, I hadn’t really ever even contemplated anything outside of my handheld recorder that I had been gifted by Milz, my dad’s guitarist. I wish someone had told me how crucial it is to pick songs in your range, especially when singing along sets. I’ve played many shows where I sang a song live that blew out my voice for the rest of the set. It’s better to stick to songs that you’re comfortable with. They will sound much better. I wish someone had introduced me to country music earlier in my life. My parents never listened to country music when I was growing up, so I had never really heard it at all until I discovered it in middle school through Johnny Cash. Once I started listening to country, I had a much easier time of discovering new music that I personally connected with away from what I grew up on. I wish someone had taught me the importance of social media sooner. As an artist, you come to find that social media is your main means of connecting with your audience. You have to tend to it and nurture it just like you would any other part of your career. You must stay engaged and remind the world of why they should care about what you’re doing. It’s a lesson that I continue to learn each and every day.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

Do what YOU want to do, and don’t forget what YOU want to do. Along the way, people aren’t going to understand what it is you’re trying to achieve, and they’re going to tell you you should do whatever it is some other way. That’s not you though, so don’t be afraid to go against the grain. Whatever it is you that you love, there are other people out there who will love it, too. Keep pushing, and don’t forget what it is that started you on your journey. There WILL be pitfalls, but life has a way of turning itself, and you, around. It’s all about perseverance, and he who makes it to the finish line is he who rolled with the punches. Stand strong. Stay calm. Each storm will roll over into a brighter, sunnier day.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I would like to inspire a movement for people to think deeper again. I’m not saying that I don’t have my own shallow moments, which I certainly do, but I’ve noticed some ugly tendencies that have formed in our society recently. In a push for coexistence, we have minimized the opportunity for coexistence. At least that’s how it seems. People have become so passionate about their own ideas that they have stopped considering others. It’s very dangerous.

It’s important for us all to learn that it is never purely right and wrong. Never. Maybe for something obscene like rape or blatant murder, but ideas are not that way. Our politics, especially here in America, have become all but hilarity. We live in our own bubbles and choose not to look beyond them. Our music has lost its flavor, and it has started to evolve into, “What will benefit ME the most?” We need a shift in focus. We must give and take from one another.

If I could inspire anything, I would like to inspire people to listen to one another. I would like to inspire people not to give up because something doesn’t go their way. Consider other options. Compromise. Move forward. Give credit where credit is due, and find silver linings in EVERY situation. Stagnation is the enemy. Resilience is your greatest ally.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

In all fairness, there were so many great people to help me along the way that it wouldn’t be fair to single anyone out. My mama drove me out to Tennessee from Arizona in the first place, so without that, I wouldn’t be where I am today. My whole family has been extremely supportive throughout my entire upbringing, and they’ve each played a major part. I’ve had excellent professors at Belmont, such as Alan Shacklock and Nathan Adam, who have helped to advise and support me since I have moved away from home. Tate Bailey has stuck beside me throughout this journey for a long while, and without all his hard work, this music could not have been recorded over the past year. My list could go on forever.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“You reap what you sow”. As someone who has both built and burnt plenty of bridges, I’ve learned the importance of how you treat those around you. It is always best to find recourse in any disagreement because grudges don’t really get you anywhere. You must choose your battles wisely because you can’t fight the world. People remember how they have been treated, and if you choose to be disrespectful, it will surely come back on you.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

I would love to meet Linda Ronstadt. She’s been one of my absolute favorite artists since I first ever heard about her, and I hold her songs dear to my heart. I got a turn table when I moved into my own house in Nashville, and I had every Linda Ronstadt vinyl by Christmas. She has a way of delivering her songs with a sincerity and wholesomeness that have always resonated with me unlike any other singer. She also grew up in Arizona like me, and playing her records reminds me of being home. If you haven’t listened to her yet, you should pick up a copy of “Heart Like a Wheel” and give it a spin.

