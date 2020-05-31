DYLAN MULLAN SHARES TIPS ON HOW TO STAY MOTIVATED, BUILD A POSITIVE MINDSET AND ACHIEVE SUCCESS AS AN ENTREPRENEUR

Dylan Mullan is an Australian entrepreneur and founder of Happy Skin Co. A firm dedicated to helping people feel more comfortable in their skin. In this article, he shares his top tips for staying motivated, having a positive mindset and living a great life!

ON STAYING MOTIVATED

A lot of entrepreneurs and business owners find it hard to stay motivated. But not Dylan. According to him, 3 things have helped him stay motivated. His environment, Fitness routine, and his healthy habit of visualisation.

To stay motivated, Dylan believes you need to build a healthy environment filled with people that are ready to go on your journey with you. Surround yourself, with people willing to work for you and you’ll find yourself achieving more than you dreamed.

Another thing that has helped him stay motivated is his Fitness routine. Fitness is a massive part of his life, it makes him more alert and ready to tackle any project.

And when it comes to visualisation, Dylan believes that if you can cultivate a healthy habit of visualisation, you can build yourself up to the point that you no longer doubt your goals. You believe you’ll achieve your dreams, no matter what. And you start to understand that as long as you put in the work, it’s just a matter of time before everything comes into place.

In his words;

“When I visualize, I’m constantly living inside my head. I’m feeling myself living the goals or the achievement I’ve set for myself…1, 2, 3, 4, 5 to ten years in advance. So, what you realize is if you are experiencing the joy of what you are going through in your head every day; the thought of what you are going to achieve and knowing you are going to achieve it eventually, you find that you are constantly feeling yourself up with the thought of a fulfilled life. Like, how could you not be motivated by that?”

POSITIVE MINDSET:

Having a positive mindset actually means approaching life’s challenges with a positive outlook. It does not necessarily mean avoiding or ignoring the bad things; instead, it involves making the most of the potentially bad situations, trying to see the best in other people, and viewing yourself and your abilities in a positive light.

According to Dylan, If you want to build a positive mindset, make use of positive affirmations. You can do this by recording yourself saying a paragraph of positive affirmations. Do this morning and night and believe in it. This will you prepare your mind to stay calm under pressure, it’ll also help you to be patient and become more driven and focused.

ON ACHIEVING SUCCESS:

Everyone wants personal success. Everyone wants to have a happy, healthy life, do meaningful work, enjoy a career, and achieve financial independence. Everyone wants to make a difference in the world, to be significant, to have a positive impact on those around them. Everyone wants to do something wonderful with their life.

Here’s what Dylan has to say;

Relax and trust the process, trust where you are going. Do not stress out about trying to control every moment cause that is impossible in life particularly in business the bigger you get the more problems you have and just accepting that is the way growth is but really just to find that place of calm to trust myself, to trust the universe and to know I’m going to end up where I’m meant to be and be working hard