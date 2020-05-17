This is to all the worldwide “First Responders” for what they do to help preserve someone’s health. During each work shift day or night “First Responders” live up to the task of caring for patients the best they can.

Not just during these unprecedented times with Covid-19 but with the ordinary times of need with health care. So, I applaud the health care industry for their dedication, resilience and perseverance, when they’re called to duty when it’s a matter of life and death.

Each day that I listen on TV or read in the paper of heroic deeds by nurses, doctors or anyone connected as being a savior, I “Dwell on Well”. Just seeing it in the “eyes” of caregivers tells a storyline like no other.

Kudos to “First Responders”…it’s time well spent.