Just when our country and its people were beginning to have a slight window of opportunity to begin components of normalcy, another tragic event happens that affects our nation. As we hit a horrible milestone regarding Covid-19, we face unrest and protest nationwide.

So with all the chaos, I’m going to acknowledge and reflect on positive moments…Dwell on Well.

This is school graduation time for students and its been heartwarming to see the jubilation and joy, students and families have shown, albeit, under different circumstances. Watching personal ceremonies on TV, was exactly the ideal moments to… Dwell on Well.

Our NASA program is back in the forefront, and our future looks encouraging once again. SpaceX is historical and for years to come look promising…Dwell on Well.

Professional sports are close to beginning and hopefully, the games and competition will be an element to enjoy for its fans. Golf greats and football heroes put on an entertaining event and raised millions for a great cause…Dwell on Well.

First Responders and Frontline folks are gaining a better handle on issues. They’re in a unique position to overcome adversity and become role models to us all…Dwell on Well.

So, take a moment to “flashback” memorable occasions or glance into the future and…Dwell on Well.