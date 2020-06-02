Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Dwell on Well

...it's the thought that counts.

By

Just when our country and its people were beginning to have a slight window of opportunity to begin components of normalcy, another tragic event happens that affects our nation. As we hit a horrible milestone regarding Covid-19, we face unrest and protest nationwide.

So with all the chaos, I’m going to acknowledge and reflect on positive moments…Dwell on Well.

This is school graduation time for students and its been heartwarming to see the jubilation and joy, students and families have shown, albeit, under different circumstances. Watching personal ceremonies on TV, was exactly the ideal moments to… Dwell on Well.

Our NASA program is back in the forefront, and our future looks encouraging once again. SpaceX is historical and for years to come look promising…Dwell on Well.

Professional sports are close to beginning and hopefully, the games and competition will be an element to enjoy for its fans. Golf greats and football heroes put on an entertaining event and raised millions for a great cause…Dwell on Well.

First Responders and Frontline folks are gaining a better handle on issues. They’re in a unique position to overcome adversity and become role models to us all…Dwell on Well.

So, take a moment to “flashback” memorable occasions or glance into the future and…Dwell on Well.

    Leo Estopare

    The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    The Importance of Living in the Moment

    by Tonia DeCosimo
    Community//

    I’m Busy on Sunday Mornings

    by sarah colombo
    Wisdom//

    Look Forward But Think Backward

    by Dmitry Shuster

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.