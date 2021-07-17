Dwayne George of Merchants Capital: “Preserve and produce more affordable housing”

Preserve and produce more affordable housing: Though there are currently several hoops to jump through before building affordable housing, the demand remains the same — and it’s high. We must continue to build and provide safe and secure affordable housing in our communities in order to meet the demand. In some communities, you can use existing housing or abandoned land (such as an old school, old hospital, etc.) to create these new places to live.

As a part of this series, we had the pleasure of interviewing Dwayne George, Executive Vice President, Head of Production at Merchants Capital.

Dwayne George joined Merchants Capital in 2020 and serves as Executive Vice President, National Head of Production for Merchants Capital. With 15 years of diverse production, underwriting, and management experience, Mr. George is recognized as an adept problem solver with proven success in multifamily production and sales team management, as well as originating and underwriting Government-Sponsored Enterprise (GSE) executions. Mr. George’s primary responsibility is to lead the company’s sales team, working closely with Merchants’ sales office leads in New York, Minneapolis-Saint Paul, Indianapolis and Chicago.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit about your “backstory”? What led you to this particular career path?

Let’s start at the beginning. I met Edward Greene — the current managing director and chief of staff for production and operations at ORIX Real Estate Capital, and a perfect stranger to me at the time — at a sandwich shop shortly after my college graduation. At that time, I was looking to potentially play basketball overseas. I had a job, but not in my field of study. Everywhere I applied kept saying I didn’t have enough experience for the position.

When I bumped into Edward, we began chatting, and he asked for my resume. I got out of line at the shop, went to my car and pulled a bound resume with letters of recommendation out of the trunk. I brought it back inside and handed it to him, and Edward said, “What is this? Where did you get this from?” I told him I always kept them on hand. He took my resume back to his then-company, Greystone, and within the month I got hired on as an analyst in multifamily finance. Ten years later, Edward joined Freddie Mac working across the cubicle next to me.

Today, I lead the sales team at Merchants Capital, a nationally recognized mortgage banking company ranked #4 in multifamily affordable lending nationally for 2020, according to Mortgage Bankers Association. I manage 25 loan originators and production associates in five regional offices, with a D.C. office set to officially open under my guidance June 1st, 2021. I also oversee marketing and customer engagement efforts to grow the borrower network and actively source and structure business opportunities in an effort to outpace $1 billion in annual GSE production.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

It was during my time at Freddie Mac — starting as a senior underwriter and working my way to senior director of Target Affordable Housing (TAH) production — that I faced the most interesting, and the most challenging period of my career: Building the TAH platform to a $7 billion enterprise with limited resources in five years.

This was accomplished by building those processes and building a talented team. Before 2019, about two-thirds of the employees in underwriting and production were hired or trained by me. It was interesting to see how that created a culture of people who worked through the challenges and created some of the best performing affordable products in the market. This would not have been possible without the support of two industry juggernauts and executive leaders, Shaun Smith and David Leopold. As a collective, we elevated the Freddie Mac TAH platform to become the industry standard in Multifamily Finance.

Are you able to identify a “tipping point” in your career when you started to see success? Did you start doing anything different?

I came into the industry by chance, with no expectations. When I started my career, I just wanted to understand more about mortgage finance. But as I continued to learn, I started to get a sense of urban development and actually got to play a hand in developing the communities that I grew up in. Several years later, I was responsible for a lot of galvanizing projects in D.C. that were transformative for these neighborhoods.

I was surprised at how much exposure I was able to have to the local market and nationally, as I have now been involved in sizable transactions in New York City, Los Angeles, Dallas, Florida, Minneapolis and more. Truly, it has been amazing to see how many markets I’ve had influence by structuring deals and working with various capital partners on large development projects. It’s amazing to be able to drive down the road and know the different partners that came together to make a project happen and maybe even myself being involved in it. Being able to actually “see” this success has been amazing.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person to whom you are grateful who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

If I hadn’t met Edward Greene, as I mentioned before, my career in finance would have taken an alternate route, because of my affinity for sales. I am so grateful for our meeting, and for him taking a chance on a young college graduate who still believe that you must be ready to seize opportunity.

Do you have a book, podcast, or talk that’s had a deep impact on your thinking? Can you explain why it was so resonant with you?

Yes, I read strategic thinking and leadership books, as often as possible. I truly believe that in everything we do, strength or weakness, we should constantly search for ways to improve our approach. Over the years, I have read and reread books, Tribes, and The Dichotomy of Leadership to name a few, to improve my creative problem solving and develop the right disposition to understand and appreciate the motivations of people. Effective leadership can take multiple forms, but for me, I lead with a fundamental principle, we win together, we lose together. I do not like losing, so let’s work together, so we all can win.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

Not a quote but more of a way of life: Prioritizing people, process, products and platforms remains at the center of every business decision I make.

Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion about the shortage of affordable housing. Lack of affordable housing has been a problem for a long time in the United States. But it seems that it has gotten a lot worse over the past five years, particularly in the large cities. I know this is a huge topic, but for the benefit of our readers can you briefly explain to our readers what brought us to this place? Where did this crisis come from?

The United States needs more than 7.2 million additional affordable housing units to meet the current demand. The National Low Income Housing Coalition’s (NLIHC) “Out of Reach” report found that full-time minimum wage workers cannot afford a two-bedroom apartment rental anywhere in the U.S., and one-bedroom apartments are unaffordable to minimum wage workers in 95% of U.S. counties.

The affordable housing crisis can be summed up simply by supply and demand. There is an incredible demand for more housing in the U.S., but there is insufficient construction of new housing units to be able to meet it. In turn, the percent change in median rent over the past 50 years has steadily risen, increasing 150% since 2010 — meanwhile, the percent change of median wages has stayed the same, even lowering at times. These price increases have made it difficult for families to rent in many areas of the country. Monthly rent is rapidly becoming unaffordable for many low-income households and vulnerable groups. This has led to increased homelessness and all the related financial and health problems that come with housing insecurity. In fact, the NIHLC found that 75% of all extremely low-income families pay more than half their income on rent.

It’s this combination of increased demand and low supply of affordable housing, combined with homelessness, poverty and underfunded programs — not to mention a global pandemic putting millions out of work — that have led to this worsening crisis.

Can you describe to our readers how your work is making an impact to address this crisis?

Merchants Capital (MCC) is fully committed and dedicated to helping solve the housing crisis. As one of the top lenders and experts of affordable and multifamily housing in the nation, we help meet our customers’ financing objectives by providing the necessary financing for affordable housing projects to open their doors all across the country. It is our mission to provide affordable housing options for all Americans, and we hope that together with our community, we can end the affordable housing crisis.

Merchants Capital is an approved Federal Housing Association (FHA) Mortgagee and is an approved Multifamily Accelerated Processing (MAP) lender for HUD. MCC is a Fannie Mae Affordable Lender, a Freddie Mac Optigo® Targeted Affordable Housing (TAH) Seller/ Servicer, a Federal Housing Administration (FHA) MAP LEAN and LIHTC Pilot Lender, and a Ginnie Mae Issuer/Servicer.

To help provide assistance during this difficult time banks can, if possible, continue to give affordable housing tenants who cannot pay their bills eviction protections and mortgage pauses for property owners who do not have the cash flow to pay. Along with this, new payment plans with more favorable terms in the current market can be adopted, as well. Getting the economy going and sustaining affordable housing is going to require more than just the cooperation of tenants and property owners; it’ll require cooperation of banks and financiers, like Merchants Capital, and all levels of government.

Banks across the country are providing short-term relief to their customers, including fee waivers and deferred payments. Many jurisdictions adopted eviction pauses during the early months of the pandemic. These pauses are now phasing out, even though the economic losses faced by these tenants have not been recovered. Assistance will be an essential ingredient in helping people stay in their homes and speeding the process of national economic recovery.

While these are helpful short-term solutions, they cannot provide the long-term fixes needed to help individuals, families and businesses make their payments. Banks like Merchants Capital can only do so much and cannot carry this burden indefinitely. Long-term strategies and commitments, along with private-public collaboration will be needed to make affordable housing a part of the American dream.

In your opinion, what should other home builders do to further address these problems?

Multifamily home builders know that building requires both permissive zoning and money. Many areas have strict zoning laws that prevent the development of anything larger than a single-family home. Changing these restrictions and opening up more land for development where it is most needed is the first and most important step in making any kind of headway on housing production. But trying to actually change these laws has proven to be a daunting task, even in outwardly “progressive” communities that may support the concept of increased density and affordable housing. Many zoning restrictions were put in place due to the outdated belief that rental housing will lower the value of nearby properties and attract the “wrong kind of person.”

Can you share three things that the community and society can do to help you address the root of this crisis?

Preserve and produce more affordable housing: Though there are currently several hoops to jump through before building affordable housing, the demand remains the same — and it's high. We must continue to build and provide safe and secure affordable housing in our communities in order to meet the demand. In some communities, you can use existing housing or abandoned land (such as an old school, old hospital, etc.) to create these new places to live.

Relax zoning rules: This will make it easier for low-income housing developers to navigate the city's building processes and build more cost-effective dwellings. By reducing the red tape, and even the need for affordable housing builders to spend months dealing with City Hall, more properties can be built, faster.

Protect renters from discrimination: Fight to ban housing discrimination on the basis of source of income, gender identity, and sexual orientation. Continue the enforcement of existing fair housing laws, including state and local obligations to affirmatively further fair housing.

Can you share something about your work that makes you most proud?

I am proud that I have established myself as a mentor and role model to others in the field. I’ve always taken pride in operating from an advisory standpoint. If I’m not the overall person to work on the deal, I’m often viewed as someone to go to for insight in the field. People ask for my guidance because of the relationships I’ve built with them and across the industry. I’m so proud of the work I’ve done and the time and effort I’ve put into my career that now I can provide value to my community beyond my deals.

If you had the power to influence legislation, are there laws which you would like to see introduced that might help you in your work?

Yes, a combination of free education and/or vocational training for all citizens, provided they complete applying their field of study, or trade within their communities for a minimum of 30 days a year, for 5 years.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started leading this company” and why? Please share a story or example, too.

COVID would commemorate my anniversary as a Merchants Employee. The executive leadership would be 100% vested in enhancing our suite of products across all platforms, while other firms were contracting. Everyday would feel like we were one day closer to our corporate goals of becoming a top 5, Fannie, Freddie, and FHA lender. Merchants would amass a team of experience and diverse talent to grow the firm’s national footprint in both debt and equity. Merchants brand recognition would grow tremendously within less than 12 months.

If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

Providing safe and affordable housing has been a focus of mine throughout my career. However, for greater impact, we need to focus on additional housing solutions to address the sociological and psychological needs of underserved communities. The original model of concentrated property continues to foster unintended consequences for society, not just those confined to lower income communities.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why?

John F. Kennedy. Growing up, I would watch his speeches on the history channel. Every speech was filled with passion and punctuated with calls to action. Arguably, at a young age, he stood tall in his commitment to navigate this country through dark days. For me, John F. Kennedy spoke with diction, conviction, and always closed with a collective call to action. Throughout my career, I have tried to emulate this approach at various speaking engagements. I would enjoy sitting with him to learn his inspirations and motivations.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

