Welcome to Transparent, a photo editorial series profiling Black mental health advocates who are breaking down barriers, increasing transparency, and changing the way mental health is perceived in the Black community. Salesforce and Thrive Global, with support from KPMG, have partnered to make change: to bring about positive mental health conversations in the Black community, to share strategies for seeking help, and to prioritize mental well-being.

By Dwayne Cole Jr., as told to Thrive Global Studios

Many of my family members have been diagnosed with some type of mental health condition, from major depression to bipolar disorder. Growing up, I remember feeling cast out or ostracized because we were different. We didn’t exactly fit the mold.

Mental health always seemed like something that could be used as a weapon against you. People in my community spoke about it in a demeaning way, like “something is wrong with you.” I remember I would go to my brother’s class to help him out. He was reluctant to go to therapy or to take medication. And he’d get really touchy about the special attention — it made him feel that the world saw his mental health challenges as a flaw.

Meanwhile, I was put on a pedestal as the “the normal child” because I didn’t have a mental health condition and was a star pupil. That just didn’t seem right to me. It made me think, “What is normal, necessarily?” Having a mental health condition might make you different from someone else, but that’s not something you should feel bad about. Everyone always has their own internal battles that the world doesn’t know about. For example, when I was younger and before I came out, my dad used to say stuff like, “Dwayne, you’re gonna be the one to grow up and marry a white woman.” Hearing things like that made me cringe, because first of all, I’m gay. Second, who’s to make all these speculations about what I should or would be doing? That said, once I was able to be really open and honest about the fact that I’m gay, I felt ten times better.

When I was younger, fear took over a lot. “Are they gonna accept me? Are they gonna like me?” The fact that my family supported me when I came out really kept me going. Now I try to be that person for other LGTBQ+ young people at the Ruth Ellis Center where I’m a program manager. I support them and encourage them to do whatever they need to do to stay mentally healthy. Because of my experience, I’m an advocate for individuality and I encourage the youth I work with to truly be themselves. Being comfortable with yourself is one of the ways to be mentally and emotionally strong. Because we can’t live for anybody else. We can only live for ourselves.