Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Duty, Honor, Country: Lessons from our Military

Author: Dr. Kirsten Turkington, NP This July 4th, I think of our military service members, many of whom cannot be with their families. I also think about the front line workers in the same situation, but for very different reasons. I ponder the next generation of military, law enforcement, and health care leaders. I am not […]

By

Author: Dr. Kirsten Turkington, NP

This July 4th, I think of our military service members, many of whom cannot be with their families. I also think about the front line workers in the same situation, but for very different reasons. I ponder the next generation of military, law enforcement, and health care leaders.

I am not a veteran, but I spent a lot of time at The United States Military Academy when I was younger. I wandered the grounds (pre-September 11th) and spent hours learning. I developed a deeper historical perspective. I spent hours looking over the Hudson River in awe, recognizing that the view was essentially unchanged since our country’s inception.

I watched many cadet parades, students marching with enviable precision. They reside at West Point, learning how to be the next generation of leaders for four continuous years. The sense of pride is overwhelming. Young adults, men, and women instilled with “Duty, Honor, County.”

Duty, Honor, Country. These are the words the Corps of Cadets live by. They take this paradigm into their professional careers. For many, it becomes personal. I imagine it is similar to our other service academies as well.

Duty is a defined responsibility. It is a requirement. Duty can also be a focus. We all have a duty to our country, not just the cadets. This July 4th our duty is to support our service members. We should also consider supporting our law enforcement and front line RNs, Physicians, EMTs, Paramedics, Firefighters, and Support staff. Without them, we would not make it through this pandemic.

We must support our frail elderly and other vulnerable populations. Without many of them, we would not have made it through the last pandemic, multiple foreign wars, and the more current technology threats to our independence. They laid a foundation of greatness we are tasked to continue and honor.

Honor is respect, or to hold in esteem. This is a good day to honor our service members as well as our front lines. Respect given is often returned. We cannot have support and structure without duty and desire to be better at something. Ideally, we prefer to be part of that same something, not just observers. By honoring our country’s history and those people that make up its’ foundation, we can properly support all our future endeavors. Likewise, honoring our vulnerable and at-risk demonstrates the esteem with which they are held.

Our country is today’s focus. This July 4th, I am proud to be an American. We all have a duty to support our county. We must be honored to be a part of what it stands for. I stand by our country and support the people. All people. My wish is civility and respect for everyone.

Please show respect for veterans who fought to create and our rights. At the same time, respect our elderly and vulnerable by wearing a mask and staying home just a little longer.

DrKTurk is a health care unicorn: qualities you want, but rarely find. The unique combination of Advanced Practice Nurse, Educator, & Advocate. Please comment, follow, & share on LinkedinTwitterInstagram and online. Sign up for her newsletter, writing updates and other health realted information (I will never spam or sell your information).

Thrive Global Weekly Prompt

DrKTurk, Nurse Practitioner, Educator, Advocate at Turkington Medical

Turkington Medical is three services with one focus:  Quality healthcare and clinical expertise.  Dr. Kirsten Turkington NP is a recognized clinical expert and advocate dedicated to improving access to high quality care.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Community//

5 Leadership Lessons I Learned In The Military, With Dan McCall of Lucas Group and Marco Derhy

by Marco Derhy
Community//

Heroes Among Us: “Life and Leadership Lessons I Learned In The Military” with Retired Brigadier General Michael Meese and Marco Derhy

by Marco Derhy
Community//

Life and Leadership Lessons I Learned In The Military: “Grit is the most critical life skill honed and developed while in the military that sets military veterans apart from the average corporate professionals.” with Grace Park and Marco Dehry

by Marco Derhy

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.