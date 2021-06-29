Durenda Wilson: “Don’t try to be someone you are not”

If you want to become a great writer, start writing…and writing…and writing, even if right now, it’s just for yourself! I started with a blog several years ago. Now I look back and can see how much my writing has improved!

As part of my interview series on the five things you need to know to become a great author, I had the pleasure of interviewing Durenda Wilson.

Durenda married Darryl in 1989, and she is a mom to eight kids born less than thirteen years apart. She always considered motherhood to be the ultimate career, but she had no idea of the countless ways it would deepen and humble her. Many, many times she found herself unsure and struggling, only to discover God’s strength at the end of her rope. She realized she experienced the grace she desperately needed when she took the time to slow her heart and listen for His still, small voice. Her greatest joy is helping moms discover that grace as well — and with it the courage to put their full trust in Him as they learn to hear His voice above all others. Connect with Durenda at durendawilson.com.

Thank you so much for joining us! Can you share a story about what brought you to this particular career path?

My husband and I were in the car on the way home from a weekend together without the kids. Out of the blue, my husband said, “You should write a book.” I started laughing until I realized he was serious. “What would I write a book on?” I asked. He said, “Homeschooling. You should write a book on homeschooling.”

I told him he was crazy, that there were enough books on homeschooling, and who in the world would want to read about our very simple, natural approach? He told me he thought there would be many homeschooling moms out there who would love it. It turns out he was right. The Unhurried Homeschooler has sold multiple times more copies than the average self-published books, which got the publishing company’s attention that is now publishing my upcoming book, “The Four Hour School Day”!

Can you share the most interesting story that occurred to you in the course of your career?

The most interesting stories are usually about my kids. I’m always amazed at what great people they are and how unique they are from one another. I attribute this to the fact that they grew and developed at their own pace and in a way that worked for them because they didn’t have to deal with worrying about what other people thought. Most of their childhood was spent in the safety and security of our home surrounded by a loving family and that made all the difference!

What was the biggest challenge you faced in your journey to becoming an author? How did you overcome it? Can you share a story about that that other aspiring writers can learn from?

The biggest challenge was deciding that I might actually have something of value to offer an audience. I was of the mindset that everything that really needs to be said has already been said by someone else at some point and I didn’t really need to add to the noise with yet another voice. I was talking to another mom about this and she told me that it didn’t matter if someone else had already said it, I would say it differently at a different time and reach another audience that would resonate with my particular message and style. That gave me the courage to move forward and start crafting my message using my unique voice.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

When I wrote my first book, I thought I could simply let another mom friend of mine read it over and do the editing. Hiring an editor seemed like an unnecessary expense and I didn’t think it was that important.

However, another author I know told me two things: 1.) Once something is in print, it is out there forever, so you want it to be your best work. 2.) If you ever want to be taken seriously by a publisher in the future, you want your work to be as professional as it can be.

I learned it pays to seek out mentorship and that there is always more to learn so stay teachable!

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

I’m launching a new book with Zondervan publishers titled, The Four Hour School Day!

I wrote this book based on my 25 years of experience homeschooling our eight kids. I want parents to feel empowered, excited and equipped to homeschool with confidence. In my book, parents will see how doable homeschooling is, why it may be better than a traditional school setting, and how it doesn’t have to take 7 hours a day!

Can you share the most interesting story that you shared in your book?

When our son was about 12 years old, he still wasn’t enjoying reading at all and really hated language arts, especially writing. Four years later, he still hadn’t done much in the way of writing, but he started college and his first college paper was incredibly well done! Owning his education made all the difference!

What is the main empowering lesson you want your readers to take away after finishing your book?

I want readers to have confidence that they CAN homeschool their kids, that they are adequate for the job, and that their role in their kids’ lives is incredibly essential!

Based on your experience, what are the “5 Things You Need to Know to Become a Great Author”? Please share a story or example for each.

Write what you are passionate about. I am passionate about family and homeschooling and it makes writing about it so much more fun! Don’t try to be someone you are not. Find your own voice and be true to that. I found that writing in a conversational style was the best fit for me! Don’t underestimate the power of words. How many written words have changed our lives? If you want to become a great writer, start writing…and writing…and writing, even if right now, it’s just for yourself! I started with a blog several years ago. Now I look back and can see how much my writing has improved! Hire a good editor. No matter how great a writer you are, an editor will help make you a better one. (See the story above!)

What is the one habit you believe contributed the most to you becoming a great writer? (i.e. perseverance, discipline, play, craft study) Can you share a story or example?

The one habit that contributed most to making me a better writer was looking over the edited versions of my writing and recognizing what corrections were made by the editor so I could continue to improve my writing skills and style.

Which literature do you draw inspiration from? Why?

I love reading books that are written by great storytellers because stories are powerful. Strong lessons can be conveyed by simply telling a story well.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

That is easy! I would love to see parents prioritizing family life and giving their kids a good, old-fashioned childhood! I’d love to see them fully engaged as parents and growing strong, cohesive families. Our culture would most certainly be impacted for the good!

