Duante Brown of Devious Designz: “Acknowledge the problem and take ownership”

As part of our series about ‘5 Steps We Must Take To Truly Create An Inclusive, Representative, and Equitable Society’ I had the pleasure to interview Duante’ Brown-Balenciaga.

Duante’ Brown-Balenciaga is the CEO of Devious Designz, a fashion line designed to be educational, empowering and a tool of awareness and resilience highlighting LGBTQ+ members of the Black Lives Matter movement in recognition that ALL Black lives matter. Brown has worked within the field of HIV/AIDS awareness, prevention and treatment, as well as Human Services for over a decade and specializes in working with marginalized groups of people; LGBTQIA+ community, people living with HIV/AIDS, women of color, the homeless and others. Connect with him on Instagram @4theloveofdevious.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to ‘get to know you’. Can you tell us a bit about how you grew up?

I grew up in the suburbs of Prince George County, Maryland, although I also spent a lot of time in Virginia as I had family there as well. I was raised by a single parent with help from my grandparents who lived with us. I’d say that I grew up like most “normal” young Black boys, except for the fact that I never felt normal and knew something was different about me. As a child I was creative and smart. I enjoyed writing and my family always affirmed my talents.

I was definitely a “mommas boy” and since she was a teenage mom, oftentimes it felt like hanging out with a big sister. That is, until I got in trouble. At the time, I would have described my childhood as happy. It wasn’t until my later teen years into adulthood that I realized that I had truly been somewhat unhappy and living a lie not being my full authentic self growing up. I had been scared of the push-back and how society would treat me for expressing myself in the way I truly felt and identifying as a Black gay kid. I often suppressed different mannerisms, deepened my voice and even pretended to be into the societal norms of hobbies “for boys” in order to appear as a “normal” straight kid. Looking back, I deprived myself of complete happiness for half of my life.

Is there a particular book that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

Hill Harper’s Letters to a Young Brother spoke to my soul. The book addressed a deep longing inside me as a young Black boy to have guidance and inspiration from someone who looked like me. Young Black boys don’t always have someone to talk to or help guide them. Although the book only helped me through the lens of the struggles of a Black young man and didn’t touch on my sexuality and the complexities of that with race, it helped with the societal struggles of race and I’m encouraged to one day write a Black Queer similar version.

Do you have a favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Do you have a story about how that was relevant in your life or your work?

“Aspire, to Inspire, before you Expire.” I’m not sure of the original author, but this quote has always resonated with me and has spoken to my life. Growing up the representation of a successful, motivating, Black gay man was practically obsolete. I didn’t have role models I identified with where I could say, “if they can do it, I can too!” It wasn’t until my adult years that I met people in everyday life that I could apply that to. Instead, I became the leader, role model and representation I wanted to see and have tried to educate and motivate as many young, Black queer men as possible before I depart from this earth.

How do you define “Leadership”? Can you explain what you mean or give an example?

I define leadership as choosing to be responsible, integral and committing to make a difference with your decisions for the greater good of all with 100% selflessness.

In my work, I often talk about how to release and relieve stress. As a busy leader, what do you do to prepare your mind and body before a stressful or high stakes meeting, talk, or decision? Can you share a story or some examples?

This is a great question, especially for me! As if being a Black man in America isn’t already stressful enough, just add running my own company and still working a full-time job to the schedule as well. You can just imagine the overload of stress and anxiety that I have dealt with. But, to answer the question pretty simplistically, I attend therapy. I was diagnosed some years ago with anxiety disorder and began seeing a therapist. It has been so revolutionary for me in ways I never imagined.

There is so much stigma surrounding mental wellness and health in the Black community, I was afraid to see a therapist at first. Now I’m out here advocating for all minorities to embrace wellness, given the health disparities and social determinants that we are exposed to. For me that means therapy, meditation, and CANDLES (there’s nothing like a great aromatherapy candle and a hot bath!)

Ok, thank you for all that. Now let’s move to the main focus of our interview. The United States is currently facing a very important self-reckoning about race, diversity, equality and inclusion. This is of course a huge topic. But briefly, can you share your view on how this crisis inexorably evolved to the boiling point that it’s at now?

Honestly, we’ve been at this boiling point for a while. It’s just been televised now and so America can no longer throw a blanket or band-aid on it and pretend that we’re just the “greatest Country in the world.” We are now forced to either address the issues, or prepare to continue to see groups of people protesting, marching and speaking out and against the systematic racism and approval of white supremacy that this country was founded on and has aided for years.

Can you tell our readers a bit about your experience working with initiatives to promote Diversity and Inclusion? Can you share a story with us?

So first and foremost, again I’m a Black, gay man. I’m always operating through the lens of attempting to push for diversity and inclusion because it’s often not seen in corporate America or just everyday America. And while it has gotten better, we have a long way to go. I always enter spaces attempting to educate and inform and push for the advancement and representation of minorities.

I do a lot of consultant work for agencies and organizations in the DC metropolitan area, as well as some National organizations. I’ve curated and spearheaded projects surrounding getting more Black and Brown LGBTQIA+ people registered to vote in order to take part in the political process, initiatives to stop the killing of Black trans women, advocating for the safety and medical needs of those living with HIV in the Black community, and the list goes on.

My biggest imitative to date would be creating Devious Designz, which was completely birthed through the notion and advocacy of stopping the killing of Black LGBTQIA+ people, as well as a call to action for the Black heterosexual community to begin seeing us as their brothers and sisters.

This may be obvious to you, but it will be helpful to spell this out. Can you articulate to our readers a few reasons why it is so important for a business or organization to have a diverse executive team?

The key reasons it is important to have a diverse executive team are to:

Provide fresh perspectives. In pulling together the opinions and knowledge of people from various backgrounds and experiences offers a unique set of expert advice.

Reinforce representation. Seeing a diverse executive team, makes all employees, prospective employees and stakeholders feel seen and represented at the table.

Increase employee retention. Diversity of the executive team often adds to the diversity of the company, ensuring that everyone feels a part, which breeds loyalty and helps with retention.

Reflect the world we live in. Most importantly, a diverse executive team reflects the world in which we should live in, showing no matter your gender, race, sexuality, religion, etc. you're able to be successful and be promoted within a company.

Ok. Here is the main question of our discussion. You are an influential business leader. Can you please share your “5 Steps We Must Take To Truly Create An Inclusive, Representative, and Equitable Society”. Kindly share a story or example for each.

Acknowledge the problem and take ownership. Don’t be afraid to acknowledge that you’re aware we live in a country that is inequitable for most minorities. And if your business doesn’t currently reflect an inclusive and diverse staff and/or leadership team, own it. Owning it is the first step, fixing it is the second. Create a diverse work environment. This country is a melting pot and truly diverse when talking in terms of gender, race, religion, sexuality, etc. Your workplace should reflect that same environment. Everyone needs to see representation of themselves in every field at every level throughout society. If you don’t know where to get started, hire a consulting firm that specializes in inclusion and diversity to assist you in the process. Get Educated and Speak Up. It is important that we speak about the injustices and inadequacy that we see happening in our society. Anyone who is unable to see these things must be responsible enough to take the time to do the research and get educated on what and how racism, sexism, homophobia, transphobia, etc. affect society as a whole. Once you’ve been educated, now it’s time to use your privilege and your voice to speak out against it. Do your part. Create initiatives and opportunities that help to reverse the inequitable standards of the society we live in and alleviate seekers that stop minorities from their fair chance. End White Supremacy. Sounds harsh and if it makes you uncomfortable, chances are you’re not doing your part to end it. White supremacy is the root of why this society is not more inclusive, the cause of the lack of representation of minorities and the very reason that we have a society that lacks equity. How do you end white supremacy? Here’s a few ways; don’t vote for politicians that enact or favor bills and laws that discriminate or cause harm to minorities. Use your privilege, whatever it may be — White, wealthy or otherwise — to bring attention to those wrongfully done. Demand equal pay and treatment for your business counterparts. Push for the capture and sentencing of those who commit crimes out of hate.

We are going through a rough period now. Are you optimistic that this issue can eventually be resolved? Can you explain?

I’m an optimistic person and so I’m always going to feel that things can get better, but we first must all be willing to admit that things are bad and the system is BROKE! We have to be able to take off the rose-colored glasses and dig deep to see that we aren’t just now “going through a rough period,” but rather have been going through one since the beginning of civilization here in this country.

The country was stolen from indigenous people and built on the backs of slaves and yet the gratitude that our people were met with was white supremacy in every form and fashion. So in order for us to get through and pass this, we have to be honest that this hasn’t just begun, be honest that our legal system, financial system, healthcare system, etc. are not equitable for minorities and fix them. We also need our White allies to be willing to speak up loudly against the injustices when they happen and help to enact the change.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US, with whom you would like to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

I’d love to have a sit-down lunch with President Joe Biden. I’d sit down with him because obviously he’s the current commander and chief, but also because I’d want to have a candid conversation with him on inclusion and diversity in this country to discuss what he will actively be doing to eradicate white supremacy and speak about how he can make things more equitable for minorities.

How can our readers follow you online?

I can be followed on Instagram at @4TheLoveOfDevious or @DeviousDesignz. Be on the lookout for my blog that’s coming soon to my website, www.DeviousDesignz.com.

