Duane Cheers of Everything Legendary: “Have the best product”

As a part of our series called “5 Things You Need To Create a Successful Food or Beverage Brand,” I had the pleasure of interviewing Duane Cheers.

Co-founder Duane Cheers started Everything Legendary after he tried to make a burger for his mother who was diagnosed with Lupus and combatted the disease by becoming a raw foods vegan. He could not find a vegan burger on the market that had a good flavor and catered to their tastes.

With his friend Jumoke Jackson’s culinary expertise plus the strategic experience of Danita Claytor, the business was born. The Black-Owned Vegan Burger Brand landed a 300,000.00 dollars investment on Shark Tank from Mark Cuban and reached six-figure revenues within 24 hours of airing. The brand is currently in Safeway, Acme, Stop n Shop, Giant, Target and additional markets.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dive in, our readers would love to learn a bit more about you. Can you tell us a bit about your “childhood backstory”?

As a kid, I grew up with my Mom who was battling Lupus and ate a meatless diet to manage the disease, so I ate that way too. Then I lived in Johannesburg, South Africa for several years while my Dad ran Ebony Magazine. I learned about entrepreneurship and the importance of exposure. I also learned that the world was bigger than the United States and there was much more opportunity available.

Can you share with us the story of the “ah ha” moment that led to the creation of the food brand you are leading?

I was at the grocery store with my mother who at that point had been dealing with Lupus for more than 30 years. She was always on the hunt for vegan products to help maintain her health, but what she really wanted again was a burger that was vegan and had flavor.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

This isn’t really funny, but once when we had a pop up shop set up outside of a grocery store, we were robbed. They broke into our car and stole a purse and all of the money we had made that day. Our mistake was not paying attention. Never put your guard down. Always be on alert.

What are the most common mistakes you have seen people make when they start a food line? What can be done to avoid those errors?

One common mistake is thinking that stores will properly place your product on their shelves, the way they say they will. You have to go into the stores and check for yourself. You need to go in and talk to the managers, go into their freezers and sometimes put your product out on the shelf yourself to guarantee it will actually be where customers can see it and it isn’t just left on a pallet somewhere in the back.

Let’s imagine that someone reading this interview has an idea for a product that they would like to produce. What are the first few steps that you would recommend that they take?

Just start. Most ideas don’t get past the idea. You don’t need to know everything. There is no book with all of the answers. You’ve just got to get going.

Many people have good ideas all the time. But some people seem to struggle in taking a good idea and translating it into an actual business. How would you encourage someone to overcome this hurdle?

Fear is an illusion. Just go. Put in 1000% effort, not just 100%. Be all in and if one idea doesn’t work the first time, have a Plan B. You also can’t be focused on anything else, just focus on one thing. Spend your time working on your dreams and don’t just do it part time.

There are many invention development consultants. Would you recommend that a person with a new idea hire such a consultant, or should they try to strike out on their own?

We did it on our own. I think paying others to do it is a waste of money. We didn’t use a broker at first, we got our own contracts. -I- talked to Safeway and Giant. We made the phone calls. We did all of it on our own, to start.

What are your thoughts about bootstrapping vs looking for venture capital? What is the best way to decide if you should do either one?

We started by bootstrapping! That’s all we knew! Everything has to be done by you first. For us it was hustle, bootstrapping, brick by brick. That’s what is going to bring everything else in the beginning. Then it will lead to funding.

Can you share thoughts from your experience about how to file a patent, how to source good raw ingredients, how to source a good manufacturer, and how to find a retailer or distributor?

For a patent, get a good lawyer. Do research for good raw ingredients. Google and the internet have everything! You just have to do the work. There is no golden road. We didn’t know anything about the food industry when we started. To find manufacturers, make phone calls. Listen to their capacities. And you might not get it right the first time. If the first manufacturer doesn’t work out, find a new one. The same goes for retailers and distributors.

Here is the main question of our discussion. What are your “5 Things You Need To Create a Successful Food or Beverage Brand” and why? (Please share a story or example for each.)

Have the best product. We asked for help from a chef to create a vegan burger full of flavor, not bland like many other vegan foods. Assemble the best team ever. People you know. I have childhood friends and professionals from my life working with me. Have an insane work ethic. I don’t have another job to pay the bills. This is it. You will need funding at some point. We had the privilege of appearing on Shark Tank and making a deal with Mark Cuban. Have tough skin. Be prepared to take thousands of no’s before you get yes’s. You have to believe in yourself.

Can you share your ideas about how to create a product that people really love and are ‘crazy about’?

Put your product to the test. People don’t lie. We did pop ups and went to markets to get real reactions and testimonies from actual people. Get out and test the market over and over again. Use the power of your words. I keep telling everyone these are the best burgers in the world and people start believing it and repeating it.

Ok. We are nearly done. Here are our final questions. How have you used your success to make the world a better place?

We make the world a better place by working to make it a healthier place. We are changing the minds of people, especially African-Americans who are stuck on red meat. We are giving them a way to change their diets and help them extend their life spans. And we’re reaching out to younger kids so they start eating healthier, earlier. We do community outreach and educate kids about healthy eating, encouraging them to start their own businesses and become entrepreneurs.

You are an inspiration to a great many people. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

We are inspiring a movement of healthy eating. Mom says, “You are what you eat.” Right now life expectancies are getting shorter with high blood pressure and high cholesterol. We need to end the generational curse and create generational change forever with healthy eating. This is about the next generation and making generational change.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

I would like to talk to these individuals because they are all pioneers, Mavericks, and game changers. They have the most innovative minds the world has seen.

Jeff Bezos

Elon Musk

Warren Buffett

Oprah Winfrey

Beyonce

Jay-Z

Bill Gates

Barak Obama

Michelle Obama

