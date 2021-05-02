Dror Liebenthal: “Dream big, don’t start big”

Dream big, don’t start big. Starting big means you took too long and probably built the wrong thing. Start small, iterate fast, and don’t let perfect be the enemy of good. We made this mistake when initially launching the Bold.org platform. In hindsight, we would have launched it even faster than we did.

Dror Liebenthal is the CEO and Cofounder of Bold.org — a scholarship platform fighting student debt through philanthropy. As an immigrant, Dror was the first in his family to navigate the US education system, with scholarships opening critical educational doors along the way. Dror leads Bold.org’s product scaling, team growth, and operations. He also oversees philanthropic efforts with donors as President of the Bold Foundation.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit. Can you tell us a bit how you grew up?

My family immigrated to the US from Israel when I was four years old and spoke no English. I was the first person in my family to navigate the US college system — with scholarships opening critical educational doors along the way. I moved often growing up. I eventually went to high school in Canada before attending Princeton and graduating with a degree in Chemical and Biological Engineering. Since then, I’ve focused on scaling high-growth technology startups, which eventually led to me co-founding Bold.org in 2019.

Is there a particular book or organization that made a significant impact on you growing up? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

The book Give and Take by Adam Grant has had a profound impact on me. When you start your career, you often find yourself at a crossroads. You can either opt to go the extra mile to help someone else, or you can focus on yourself and try to “get ahead.” Grant’s research shows that, in the long run, the most successful people are “givers” — they aim to give more than they take.

Reading Give and Take really resonated with me on a fundamental level. Giving more than you take isn’t just the right thing to do — it’s far more effective in the long run.

How do you define “Making A Difference”? Can you explain what you mean or give an example?

In the context of startups, I think of making a difference as “dream big, start small.” Both parts are important. Many startups don’t dream big enough and end up pursuing smaller or less impactful problems. Conversely, lots of startups dream big and define world-changing missions but don’t have a concrete, sustainable way to make progress.

At Bold.org, our mission is “fighting student debt.” It’s a big, complex problem that impacts so many people. With that mission in mind, we “start small” in our day-to-day operations by taking very small segments of the problem and focusing on solving them. We try to lead with impact by always framing new projects in terms of the impact that they will have toward our mission.

Ok super. Let’s now jump to the main part of our interview. You are currently leading an organization that aims to make a social impact. Can you tell us a bit about what you and your organization are trying to change in our world today?

Today, the average student will graduate with more than $30,000 in debt. They are far less likely to start small businesses, seek the highest impact careers, buy homes, or start families. We’re focused on solving this problem. We enable any person or company to create customized scholarships, fellowships, and grants in minutes — with 100% of donations going directly to deserving individuals. We’re a two-sided platform that works with donors and applicants to create, manage, and award funding for the next generation.

Can you tell us the backstory about what inspired you to originally feel passionate about this cause?

Scholarships opened up meaningful educational doors for myself and my cofounders growing up — in ways that turned out to be profoundly impactful later on as I started my career. Before co-founding Bold.org, I also had the chance to run scholarships on behalf of a few organizations. This experience helped me understand both sides of the equation.

One of the cofounders at Bold.org had been thinking about the scholarship world on and off for nearly a decade, and he suggested that I take a closer look. I started researching current solutions and thinking through the challenges students face today when navigating and paying for their education. I saw opportunities everywhere. There was a clear need for a more student-centric, scalable platform that could really make a difference for millions of people fighting student debt.

Many of us have ideas, dreams, and passions, but never manifest it. They don’t get up and just do it. But you did. Was there an “Aha Moment” that made you decide that you were actually going to step up and do it? What was that final trigger?

I was able to test a bunch of aspects of Bold.org while freelancing with other startups. As more and more pieces started coming together, it gave me the confidence to go all-in on building Bold.org to make the greatest impact possible.

Many young people don’t know the steps to take to start a new organization. But you did. What are some of the things or steps you took to get your project started?

It’s essential for young people to realize that you don’t have to have it all figured out to start a new company or project. It’s ok (and often better) to “dream big, start small.” You don’t need to be an expert in everything. In fact, what’s more important is how quickly you can learn along the way. As you build momentum, you’ll meet and inspire amazing people who will jump on board and help you solve the missing pieces.

Young people should also realize that there are many different forms that entrepreneurship can take. You don’t have to go it alone. Before Bold.org, I was an Entrepreneur in Residence at Mechanism Ventures, where we developed the idea for Bold.org before co-founding it together. There are so many different ways to get started. Take the approach that you think will work best for you and get started.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began leading your company or organization?

Our favorite stories come from phone calls to scholarship winners. When we let them know that they are the winner, they are often shocked. On one recent call, the winner’s reaction was, “I…wow. That’s amazing. I’ve never won anything before.”

Scholarships can have such a positive impact. They go far beyond financial support. It’s extremely powerful for students to know that someone believes in them — that what they’re doing is amazing, and that they should keep going.

None of us can be successful without some help along the way. Did you have mentors or cheerleaders who helped you to succeed? Can you tell us a story about their influence?

I can’t understate how impactful my amazing cofounders and my partner have been in helping Bold.org succeed — from figuring out core parts of our strategy to being trusted sounding boards. I am unbelievably grateful for their tremendous support and collaboration. For example, prior to Bold.org, I had very little experience with social media. My partner (who runs a rapidly growing business of her own for which social media is critical) helped convince me to give social media a shot. Today, it’s a core part of Bold.org.

Fantastic. Here is the main question of the interview. What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why?

1. If You Aren’t Embarrassed By Your MVP, You Waited Too Long

Dream big, don’t start big. Starting big means you took too long and probably built the wrong thing. Start small, iterate fast, and don’t let perfect be the enemy of good. We made this mistake when initially launching the Bold.org platform. In hindsight, we would have launched it even faster than we did.

2. You Only Need To Be Right 20–30% Of The Time

Most ideas you try won’t work. Move on quickly and focus on the ones that do. If you’re only right 20–30% of the time, you’ll still grow crazy fast. When we started, it didn’t feel good to try something and fail, and it still doesn’t today, but that’s ok. Realizing this was liberating.

3. Proximity Blinds You

You’ve spent around 10,000x more time thinking about your product than your users have. That means that until you talk to your users, your instincts are often dead wrong. Talk to your users as much as you’re talking to your team. I made this mistake extremely often when we originally launched. It wasn’t until we started talking to users more frequently that we started growing quickly.

4. Keep Going

When I started, I often had big confidence swings day to day as some critical project would work and another one wouldn’t. It took me a while to regulate that and stay focused on just improving every day. Finding success happens slowly and then all at once. Be persistent. Be honest as a team about what’s working and what isn’t. Be creative and resourceful. Above all, keep going.

5. Process Drives Pace

Based on your runway, figure out how fast you need to move. Make sure your processes reflect this pace. For key projects, I often write daily updates to the team on concrete steps we took in the last 24 hours to improve. No one likes coming to an update empty-handed. It feels like you’re letting the team down. Instead, you’ll do whatever it takes to make progress.

If you could tell other young people one thing about why they should consider making a positive impact on our environment or society, like you, what would you tell them?

I’d share my dad’s favorite quote from an Israeli cult classic movie:

“The best way to win a marathon is to start running as fast as you can and then slowly increase your speed.”

Tremendous impact can start small. Don’t worry about where you’re at today. Worry about being better tomorrow.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would like to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

Right now, I’d love to have lunch with the founders of Synthesis School. They’re just launching, but I think the idea is incredibly compelling, and I’m excited to watch it grow.

