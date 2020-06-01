Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Driton Nuhiu: Starting from the beginning and now as a “Social Media Partner”

Driton Nuhiu, was born on 14.04.1990, is a man who has dedicated his life both outside and inside to the world of the Internet … However, before launching his online publishing media platform, he made sure to be part of a company and become a Media Partner. As a beginner with full confidence in himself and […]

By

Driton Nuhiu, was born on 14.04.1990, is a man who has dedicated his life both outside and inside to the world of the Internet …

However, before launching his online publishing media platform, he made sure to be part of a company and become a Media Partner.

As a beginner with full confidence in himself and the desire to succeed, he was trying to verify an Instagram with the blue mark, which he had never tried.

So, he started working and successfully verified the instagram of the well-known Albanian manager of singers “Xhani Demika”

After verifying the instagram of “Xhani Demika”
Too many clicks on his official instagram profile.
So what has made Driton a powerful and trusted Media Partner over his work.

https://medium.com/@jackysp098/driton-nuhiu-starting-from-the-beginning-and-now-as-a-social-media-partner-9173c29ae6a4

    driton nuhiu, Dircetor at ss-group.ch

    Driton Nuhiu: Starting from the beginning and now as a “Social Media Partner”

    Driton Nuhiu, was born on 14.04.1990, is a man who has dedicated his life both outside and inside to the world of the Internet ...

    However, before launching his online publishing media platform, he made sure to be part of a company and become a Media Partner.

    As a beginner with full confidence in himself and the desire to succeed, he was trying to verify an Instagram with the blue mark, which he had never tried.

    So, he started working and successfully verified the instagram of the well-known Albanian manager of singers “Xhani Demika”

    After verifying the instagram of “Xhani Demika”
    Too many clicks on his official instagram profile.
    So what has made Driton a powerful and trusted Media Partner over his work.

    https://medium.com/@jackysp098/driton-nuhiu-starting-from-the-beginning-and-now-as-a-social-media-partner-9173c29ae6a4

    The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    How This Entrepreneur Built an Instagram Following of Over 6 Million

    by Sofia Vargas
    //

    “Authenticity creates empathy and loyalty from your followers and goes a long way in building a long lasting tribe that will last for the ages.” with John Huntinghouse and Candice Georgiadis

    by Candice Georgiadis
    Community//

    Explore the world of exotic food from the eyes of Instagram sensation Rudy Abboud

    by Saad Khan

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.