No matter how many conversations I

start, they all end with me kneeling at

the same deep well. And drinking there,

I remember who I am. I rise from that

drinking able to see, again, that we are

at heart the same. And the secret wound

you show me there is my wound which I

have hidden for so long. And the secret

joy you bring into the open is my joy

which I thought I had lost. Experience

has us meet in the most unexpected ways.

Until we’re forced to show the soft center

that never dies. Until our soul appears in

the world like a pearl before it hardens.

Until the gift of life stirs in our hand

like a tuft of feathers that needs to

be loved into a wing.

A Question to Walk With: In conversation with a friend or loved one, speak to one central belief about living you both have in common.

This excerpt is from my book of poems, Returning Where I’ve Never Been.

