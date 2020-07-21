Drinking Coffee Have Surprising Effects On Your Mental Health

What are the benefits of drinking coffee?

We all love a good cuppa joe, but you probably didn’t know that coffee can be good for your health; not even to mention that it has some surprising effects on especially your mental health.

Coffee improves different aspects of the brain’s functionality that in return enhances your memory, boosts your energy levels, improves your reaction timeframe, as well as improves how vigilant you are – it even enhances your mood.

Caffeine is known as an energy booster and helps many people to get through their ever so busy daily schedule.

Memory enhancer

Several studies have been conducted on memory factors and coffee usage, the results show that people who drink coffee regularly can recall memories and past experiences easily.

They also have an improved sense of memorizing academic knowledge and retain important information better than people who don’t drink coffee at all.

Some studies show that coffee gives a 45-minute mental boost and your memory can be enhanced for up to 24 hours after the coffee is consumed.

Reduced risk of Alzheimer’s, Dementia and Parkinson’s disease

Numerous studies have been conducted based on the effects of coffee on Neurodegenerative diseases such as above mentioned, these studies concluded that drinking 2 to 4 cups of coffee per day, reduce the risk of getting these illnesses and help with improving symptoms thereof.

If you have never tried coffee before, this might be the reason you were searching for to give it a go.

Improved reaction time

Most of us prefer a decent cup of coffee before anything else, the first thing in the morning.

This might be because you subconsciously feel better every morning after your first cuppa.

Sometimes your tasks seem to pile up, but you just feel exhausted, like you need a break, consider that as a perfect time to indulge in some coffee.

This will pick up your mood and soon you will have it all completed, that’s because of the energy boost that caffeine offers.

Caffeine binds to the adenosine receptors in your brain that in return block the effects of adenosine that allows dopamine to flow freely, this enhances positive energy, a feeling of well-being, and your overall alertness.

Can coffee help in weight-loss?

If you look at most weight-loss products, you’ll find that it contains caffeine.

The reason for that is because caffeine can boost your metabolic rate with 3 to 11%

Some studies even show that coffee can boost fat burning factors in obese individuals with up to 10% and it increases to 29% in lean individuals.

Caffeine stimulates the nervous system that in return signals the fat cells to break down body fat, making fatty acids available as fuel for your body.

It’s a wise idea to drink a cup of quality coffee before participating in physical exercises or before you go for your daily jog session; it will help burn fat while boosting energy levels.

Type 2 Diabetes? No thank you

Coffee can help reduce the risk of getting type 2 diabetes, people who are eager coffee drinkers have from 23% up to 50% lower risk of getting type 2 diabetes.

This disease is characterized by high levels of blood sugar, caused by insulin refusal.

Fights depression

This might sound crazy, but remember I said that coffee enhances your mood?

Yes, I wasn’t kidding, the caffeine in coffee can boost your mood leading you to think happy and positive thoughts instead.

People who suffer from depression and anxiety have a much lower risk of committing suicide if they drink at least two to four cups of coffee, daily.

Coffee can lower the risk of certain cancers

Amongst other health issues such as gout and gallstones, coffee can help lower the risks of some aggressive cancers, including prostate cancer, liver cancer, skin cancer, and endometrial cancer.

Is coffee better at reducing the risk of depression than tea?

Well, not quite, coffee contains various acids that can reduce inflammation of the nerve cells that happens within the brains of people who suffer from depression.

Some of the discomfort or distress that a person with depression has to face, can be caused by inflammation; coffee can drastically improve these symptoms.

Green tea on the other hand contains folate as well as high antioxidant contents and therefore can help to combat depression and suicidal thoughts.

If you do not enjoy tea, then you might have to opt for the coffee; green tea is about the only tea varietal that can be measured up in treating symptoms of depression.

You might want to know other caffeine drinks such as energy drinks, which can worsen depression symptoms if not consumed moderately.