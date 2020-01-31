Replace Your Regular Water With These Creative Swaps

Cutting down on our consumption of sugary beverages or diet drinks is often easier said than done. One of the biggest reasons comes down simply to taste: Plain old water often isn’t as appealing as the fizzy drinks or artificial sweeteners we crave.

The good news is that quality hydration doesn’t have to mean drinking regular tap water. In her Thrive Questionnaire, celebrity and sports dietitian Dawn Jackson offers some creative and appetizing alternatives:

“I drink tons of things besides plain water! I can get a good six cups of plain water each day, but I need to have lots of options to hit my water intake goals. I love things like mushroom coffee, dandelion herbal coffee, hot lemon water, mint tea, ginger tea, cinnamon tea, sparkling water, and even plain hot water.”

