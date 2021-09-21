Drew Brockington: “Trust your brain”

Trust your brain. I do this thing when I’m working on a new idea where I write out a summary by hand. Then I let a couple of days go by and I write the same summary by hand, but without referring to the previous draft. I’ll do this a few more times and then review them all, looking for what ideas are repeated. The repeated ideas usually end up being the strongest concepts that you can use as a foundation to build the rest of your story.

As part of my interview series on the five things you need to know to become a great author, I had the pleasure of interviewing Drew Brockington.

Drew graduated from Kalamazoo College with a degree in Art and Art History and soon found himself in Central Park working for Christo and Jeanne Claude on “The Gates” artwork installation in the winter of 2005. He went on to stay in New York as a graphic designer, using his illustration talents to help create custom logos and stationery pieces. In his spare time, he continued to doodle in his sketchbook, as well as, participated in cheese eating contests. In late 2012, Drew and his wife relocated to Minneapolis, where he refocused his efforts into writing and illustration. He currently draws in his home studio, while his dog, Leroy, snores next to him. His work has been featured at Shirt. Woot, The New York Pops, Central Park SummerStage, and Bisquick. He has a special love for comics and will never shy away from a pun. Drew is represented by Elena Giovinazzo, agent for Pippin Properties.

Thank you so much for joining us! Can you share a story about what brought you to this particular career path?

I had loved comics since I was a kid. I discovered a stash of Tin Tin books at my local library when I was six, and I checked those out in constant rotation. In middle school, I took a “How to draw comics” comics summer camp taught by working local comic artists. In high school, I would draw my own books, make copies of them, and sell them out of my backpack to the other kids at school. At some point, growing up I had comics faded away. I didn’t read them much anymore, and I didn’t draw them. Then, on a whim, in my late twenties, I went to a small comic convention. I was shocked that the people selling their books were mostly my age or younger. The creativity in the room was so thick you could taste it! That convention really ignited a fire under me. I started drawing and coming up with story ideas again. There was one story that I was working on about a lighthouse that I kept coming back to. And finally, when I quit my job and moved to a new city, I decided that I would take some time, and sit down and draw it. From that point on, I have been drawing comics as a full-time gig.

Can you share the most interesting story that occurred to you in the course of your career?

The beginning of my career in kid lit was like a roller coaster. I had been regularly attending as many comic and zine conventions as I could for the past few years. My focus was on creating new material and seeing what stuck. I would do a small print run of a couple of hundred books and if they sold well keep them in rotation. But if they didn’t do well, I’d drop them and try out a new idea. I really got a chance to fine-tune my comics style. One day I received a random email from my website. It was an inquiry from an editor at Little Brown Books for Young Readers. They had come across my 12-page mini-comic about Cat Astronauts and were curious if I wanted to pitch it as a children’s series. I said, sure and we put together a pitch for a graphic novel. Then it was radio silence. I was very cautious to check in because I didn’t want to interrupt anything in the process. Finally, about 6 months after I turned in the pitch materials, the editor updated me with “The pitch is happening tomorrow!” I was overjoyed that the project still had any legs to stand on! Then it was radio silence for a few more weeks, and I got an email that said, “Are you available for a phone call tomorrow? I have good news!”

Waiting for that phone call was the hardest waiting I ever did. But it was worth it. Not only was the pitch approved, but they had signed up for 4 graphic novels! I was astounded. Then the reality sunk in. The longest comic I had written was only 36 pages long. Now I was in charge of 4 books, each clocking in at 120 pages, characters, world-building! But I could figure that out later. I just wanted to savor that I was now a professional kid lit author.

What was the biggest challenge you faced in your journey to becoming an author? How did you overcome it? Can you share a story about that that other aspiring writers can learn from?

My biggest challenge was being able to let go of an idea. One of the first stories I had written was a picture book about a stinky princess called “Smellerella.” I loved this story so much, I thought it was so clever. I had worked on countless drafts over 3 years. There were detailed character sketches and set designs for her castle. And I had even sketched out an entire dummy book.

When I signed with an agent for the CatStronauts book, one of the first things that the agent asked me was, “What else do you have?” I proudly brought out SMELLERELLA and handed it to her. She read it and passed. I was crushed. This story had been with me since the beginning of my decision that I wanted to create kid lit. I had put many hours into it, only to have it passed on in a few minutes.

But after hearing the feedback on why the agent was passing, it made sense. The Princess market was overdone, and Smellerella really wasn’t anything groundbreaking. So, I surrendered Smellerella to the creative process. Creating that story had taught me invaluable skills about character design, writing tips, and book creation. That story may not be ready for publishing, but the skills I earned while making it helped me get published.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

I was at the Texas Library Association Convention and my first book wasn’t even out yet. I was supposed to do a signing of the Advance copies for anyone who was interested. I had done signings before at comic conventions, and usually, there are only a few people standing at your table, and you have a bit of time to draw a character in their books. Maybe it was because they were giving away free advanced copies, or maybe because it was a book about space cats, but the line in Texas was crazy! I was still determined to draw in everyone’s book. I started out drawing full characters, but soon the publishing team was telling me to pick it up. I started drawing faster, simplifying my illustration on the fly. After a crazy hour, we had finished. I was amazed at how many people turned out for the signing. The publishing team turned to me and told me I needed to go practice signing my signature. I laughed, but they kept a straight face. Sure enough, later that night, I was up in my room watching re-runs of the Office and practicing drawing space cat heads as fast as I could muster.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

A project that I’m really excited about is starting to teach how to write a graphic novel from an Illustrators’s perspective. Graphic novels have become such a mainstream medium that many publishers now have their own graphics department. The side effect of this is that the types of graphic novels being published are diversifying as well.

In picture books, writers are paired with the artist who will best make the material sing. Most graphic novels now are created by someone who does both, or a duo that is both already familiar with the material and has been involved with the creative process from the beginning.

But the idea of being handed a script and creating the world around it is quite interesting. It allows the artist to focus on a different type of world-building. I think it would really expand the creative landscape even more for the type of stories that we can tell with graphics.

Can you share the most interesting story that you shared in your book?

In Waffles and Pancake, the night skies are drawings from actual images of night skies from where I live. I did that so the constellations would be in the same parts of the sky in relationship to each other. In the story, the kittens start identifying the constellations after a visit to the planetarium with their dad. I thought maybe the reader would recognize the constellations in the actual night sky after reading the book. Turns out, it works! I was camping in a state park with my family and had just read the book to my kids before bed. On the last trip to the outhouse before sleep, my daughter looked up and said, “It’s just like the kitten book!” I was so excited! We took a few minutes and pointed out the constellations.

What is the main empowering lesson you want your readers to take away after finishing your book?

Short answer: Space is awesome!

Long answer: I want a kid to finish Waffles and Pancake and go outside and look at the stars and notice how many stars there are and then think about how vast the universe is and that we only know about a little bit of it. I know that’s a pretty specific lesson to want, but if a reader has anything close to that experience, I think there’s a good chance they’ll look deeper into what secrets our universe has to offer.

Based on your experience, what are the “5 Things You Need to Know to Become a Great Author”? Please share a story or example for each.

Know your characters. I’ve recently revisited some of my characters from the CatStronauts series’ backstories and begun flushing things out, figuring out their childhoods and how they got to where they are now. Now I want to re-work the first stories to include some of this newly revealed information! I love these characters so much, I want to share them with the readers, but that will have to wait for future installments to the series. Let your characters make choices. One of my favorite stories in the CatStronauts series is Space Station Situation. I love it because I had not intended for Waffles to quit the team. But when I got to that part of the story, his actions were justifiable based on the stressful situation of almost being lost in space. Of course, someone would need a break to process after going through some trauma! It was a moment I had not scripted when I plotted out the story, it was entirely from Waffles’ character telling me, this is what I need to do. Trust your brain. I do this thing when I’m working on a new idea where I write out a summary by hand. Then I let a couple of days go by and I write the same summary by hand, but without referring to the previous draft. I’ll do this a few more times and then review them all, looking for what ideas are repeated. The repeated ideas usually end up being the strongest concepts that you can use as a foundation to build the rest of your story. Let your writing time cool off. If you’ve written a draft, put it away for a bit. Give yourself enough time to forget all the nuances of the story, so that you can read it with fresh eyes. You might realize that there are whole sections that don’t make sense, or that it’s not half bad. My favorite moment is if my own writing that I’ve forgotten about makes me laugh. Then I know the reader will laugh. Plan out your schedule. Writing is serious work. Make sure you know what you are setting out to accomplish when you sit down to write. If your goal is to “Finish that Manuscript” it’ll be harder to write. That is a big goal, and there’s a lot of steps involved in finishing that manuscript and you might not be able to finish it in the two hours before bed that you’ve allotted for writing. But, if your writing goal is, map out the scene where the friends betray each other in the donut shop, you have a fairly concrete goal. When I’m working on a graphic novel, I break down the book into a really detailed list of micro deadlines that I have to meet in order to make my publishers’ deadline. It’s way easier to ‘pencil 3 pages a day for 4 weeks’ than it is to ‘draw 60 pages in a month’. The end result is the same, but 60 pages are much scarier. BONUS!!! Remember that this is what you love. I was working on a book script that I just wasn’t going anywhere. I had a story idea about the CatStronauts launching a solar probe and the team was jealous of the new intern. It seemed like a good concept, but the story just wasn’t going anywhere and I was struggling to try to make it more exciting. There were many days in a row where I dreaded working on it because I knew the story would be frustrating. So instead, I scrapped it. I stopped forcing the story and stepped back to find something new to write about. My mood instantly changed and I remembered that I liked writing. It was more work to start over, but I liked my new story’s direction, so at least it wasn’t a pain to work on.

What is the one habit you believe contributed the most to you becoming a great writer? (i.e. perseverance, discipline, play, craft study) Can you share a story or example?

Because I mainly create Graphic Novels, 99% of all the written words in my stories are dialogue. Because of that, I want all the dialogue to feel natural as if the character would actually speak it. To help with this, I’ve gotten in the habit of speaking the characters’ lines before writing in the manuscript. I might take a few passes before it’s written down to make sure the cadence is there. Also, reading the manuscripts aloud to hear the lines has proven invaluable. If it feels awkward coming out of my mouth, then usually that means the line needs to be tweaked.

Which literature do you draw inspiration from? Why?

Most of the physical books I’ve read in the past few years have been graphic novels. I love reading different styles of comics, seeing how the artist uses their panels to pace out a story is fascinating. There’s a fine art to it, and I’m always looking to learn some new storytelling concepts. One of my favorite series is the collected works of Usagi Yojimbo by Stan Sakai. Usagi has been an ongoing series since 1987, and there are over 33 volumes of stories. The storyline follows a samurai rabbit through many Japanese myths and legends. The artwork is masterful, and the storytelling is like reading a Kurasowa film.

Thank you so much for this. This was very inspiring!