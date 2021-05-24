Dreams Of The Creator’s Delight: Uzi Hitman

Religion and relationship are two different things. Very different things. One relates to ritual. The other requires a spiritual walk, that is daily and consistent. In fact, it is the latter, which is more humane. Much more humane. Contrary to simply going with the flow, one actually has the ability to speak to the Creator. There is a reason for taking one’s problems to them. Quite honestly, it’s about developing a certain trust, with the Most High! It’s all about trust. Trusting in the Creator; no matter what! Knowing that one is loved, protected, and safe in that walk. Wow! What a relationship! What a way to converse!

There are times when we have angels, who visit us. Maybe we are conscious of their presence. Maybe, we are not. Regardless, they are there; assisting us, visiting us, and guiding us along our path, into Heaven’s plan for our lives! Sometimes, they show up in our dreams. They enter just to remind us that Elohim is real-that Heaven is real! What’s real is that we need that fire, and force, in our lives. We need Elohim’s grace and mercy in our lives; every single day, for the rest of our lives. You have to ask yourself, how is it that people can truly think that a greater power does not exist? You hear about the miracles. You hear the testimonies. You hear the stories of those, who have experienced grace of the Most High! And still, too many find it hard to believe.

One of the most Heavenly delights of dreams is how they connect with reality. Not only do they reflect reality, but they depict just how Heaven and Earth are intertwined. Fascinating! A reflection of Heaven’s aesthetics and Divine beauty! When angels show up in dreams, they reveal the messages of the Most High! These messages force us back into alignment with our faith; our plan and destiny for the wellness of the Creator’s plan. What are we here for? What is our mission here on Earth? That’s something needing to be addressed. Dreams create a perfect opportunity for us to answer this very question. Dreams grant us the answers, which are needed. How are we fulfilling the Creator’s master plan?

You have those songs, which sing of dreams. Then, you have those songs, which sing of angels in dreams. They are Heaven’s angels. The angel Gabriel, and others. They are around us. They surround us. Furthermore, they are there to remind us of the relationship. Reminding us to return to that path, set for us by the Creator. Should we forget, they move into Heaven’s artistry. They move into dreams!

