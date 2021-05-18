Dreams Do Come True: The Peezyandlala Success Story

In the journey that started back in 2016, Prince Peezy and Lala Chanel, the dynamic duo from Peezyandlala, have witnessed their fair share of success in the hip hop circuit. What started from a home-based recording studio, today their talent has landed them a distribution deal with Empire Records. Peezyandlala stands tall as the only male-female hip-hop pair from South Broward County, Florida, delivering chartbusters, one after another.

During their journey, the duo has managed to win the award of Internet Best Talent (2009). They were the Runner up on Jack Delus Coast 2 Coast for best performance (2014) and were also nominated for the best artists @the Underground Music Awards (2014). In 2015, Peezyandlala won the www.indiespeaks.com music video contest and came into the limelight.

Whether it is recorded music or live performances, Peezyandlala never fails to woo its audiences with its magic. The duo has given many sold-out performances in live arenas throughout their career. Apart from being always in the news for their music and performances, the duo also manages to turn the heads around with their unique fashion sense. They have been interviewed by and published in popular magazines like Nerve DJ, Wu World, Hood Illustrated, and Skope Magazine.

In the era of the competitive music world, it is not easy to make it to the top. However, the dynamic duo of Prince Peezy&Lala Chanel has successfully earned name and fame in the hip-hop music industry.

The true personification of how hard work, sincere efforts, and passion to live your dreams, that’s what Peezyandlala’s story is all about!

