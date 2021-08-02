Dreaming Is Nothing Without Action Says Vladimir Novosselov

At times we may feel that we need to do things on our own without anyone else’s help. Sometimes this can be cathartic other times it can leave you with a feeling of loneliness and a mild feeling of despair. It is very important for everyone to understand that we are not islands and it is healthy to reach out to our support system. We have support in friends, family and colleagues.

Vladimir Novosselov’s life has been spent on startups. He says, I like strategy, marketing, and design. I’ve been lucky to meet amazing people and see ideas turn to products used all over the world. Right now I’m working on the Giving Palette. For the past year, I worked with a group of friends, designers and laboratories to create what is now Giving Palette. I’m grateful to all of the supporters, volunteers and partners who have helped along the way. It’s been incredibly humbling that people have wanted to get involved and we’ve gotten emails from people being inspired by Giving Palette in so many different ways. What started as a personal project to try to find a fun, repeatable way to raise money for charity has turned into an incredible journey filled with wonderful characters. When I started writing notes for this idea at home, I never imagined it would grow to have the support of the organizations it does today!

Vladimir says, to achieve a big dream you need to believe in it yourself. It sounds simple, but so many people pursue a dream they feel is too big for them or is really just unachievable. The very first step to achieving your big dream is believing that it is possible.

How did extraordinary people like Steve Jobs, Richard Branson, Oprah Winfrey, Elon Musk, Michael Jordan, Lionel Messi, Warren Buffett, etc., turn their dreams into reality?

We all have dreams, goals, and ideas of what we want to achieve in life. No matter what kind of dream life you want, dreams and ideas are the starting point of everything. It is good to have dreams and goals but thinking about them alone isn’t going to turn what you want into reality said Vladimir.

You need action – real, solid action.

He says, dreaming is nothing without action. Take daily actions to turn your big dream into reality. No matter how small, every action you take gets you one step closer to your big dream, and every day you take action you build momentum. A small action every day might not feel significant at the time, but over time little things add up. Just imagine what you could achieve in a year if you did one small thing every single day to move toward your big dream!

You’re a doer, an innovator, a game-changer with unique passions and big dreams. That’s awesome…except when the thought of achieving your goals feels totally overwhelming. But no worries, you’ve got this. No matter how daunting your dreams feel, nothing is too big to achieve he quoted.