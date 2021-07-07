Dreaming and Living Abundantly

Happy Warrior,

What have you been dreaming about? What have you been hoping for?

As you make your way back out into the world, now is the perfect opportunity to be intentional and reset your life.



Like most people, you probably want to feel like you are living abundantly. Start by acknowledging yourself. You came through something very stressful and trying. By most standards, regardless of where you think you should be in your life, you are already abundant in many ways.



Acknowledge what’s going well! Which areas of your life are really humming along? Which areas don’t need much attention?



Once you’ve given yourself credit for what you have accomplished, think of one area that needs some energy and TLC? Do you want to get your social life on track? Maybe start a new workout or meditation routine?



Get intentional. Who are you going to be in this next chapter? Create a vision. Make a plan. Put it on your calendar. Get all your habits set up.



This is the stuff that dreams are made of, and dreams really do come true.



Choose Love,

John & Jami