Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Dreamers Vs. Doers: How to Get Motivated and Get Moving

From a young age, many of us aspire to achieve greatness. Our visions of success often vary, but at the heart of our dreams is a desire for passion, recognition, fulfillment, and happiness. As we get older, some of us abandon loftier dreams and redirect ourselves toward goals we believe to be more realistic. Some […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

From a young age, many of us aspire to achieve greatness. Our visions of success often vary, but at the heart of our dreams is a desire for passion, recognition, fulfillment, and happiness. As we get older, some of us abandon loftier dreams and redirect ourselves toward goals we believe to be more realistic. Some cling to their dreams and hope that, someday, they will come true. Others may turn away from desires and dreams altogether. 

While there is nothing inherently wrong in dreaming about a satisfying future, there comes a point when dreaming alone becomes counterproductive. In fact, dreamers may find that they become discouraged or frustrated as time passes, and their dreams are still far beyond their reach. Setting goals can allow us to identify what matters most and help you prepare to take steps toward success. Without proper insight, planning, and actionable items in place, dreamers may find themselves lost in life.

Dreams serve as great motivation when you make an effort to work toward them, but for those who have spent their lives dreaming without action, it can be challenging to get motivated and move forward.

Establish a Clear Goal

It is relatively easy to envision a lofty dream of publishing a novel, getting fit, starting a business, embarking on a career change, or becoming an entertainer. Without a clear idea of the specifics of your dream, you will have nowhere to go. If you do not make a plan for what you will do to accomplish your goal, the chances of making your dream a reality are slim. Clarity is key. As a child, my mother you used to tell me, “if you can see it, you can be it”. The most important part of that encouragement is beginning with a desire; a clear goal. 

The first step to becoming a doer is taking action and determining what your goal really is. You may find that you need to dedicate more time to consider your aspirations, or you may decide that your idea of success and fulfillment is already clear in your mind. Whatever the case, pinning down exactly what you want to accomplish and identifying what you need to do to reach that point is essential.

When tackling this step, it is important to be thorough and realistic. Setting manageable expectations and reasonable goals is part of the process. 

Set (And Abide By) Deadlines

For dreamers who struggle to take action, deadlines are crucial. Depending on your own personal style and habits, you may settle for a long-term deadline that covers the next year or so, or you may prefer smaller deadlines to keep you on track. Regardless of your preferences, setting deadlines, and sticking to them will help you continue pursuing your dreams.

Surround Yourself With Doers and Motivators

While inherent motivation will help you remember your goals, external motivators will help keep you on track and encourage you when you face challenges. Networking with other individuals who are doers will influence you to be more proactive and dedicated in your own journey. In turn, motivated individuals tend to be motivating as well, because they want to see you, not just themselves, succeed.

Get Back Up

Mistakes and failures are ultimately inevitable. Hitting a creative block, a financial snag, or another significant obstacle can crush your motivation and hinder your progress. It is important to reflect on your past progress during these times, turn to loved ones for support, and remind yourself that hurdles are part of the journey. Overcoming them, one way or another, will benefit you in time and give you the strength and resources to face similar challenges in the future.

Living in your dreams may provide an intermission from reality, but only when you make a plan and stick to it will you truly reap the benefits of your life’s greatest performance.

Prince A. Sanders

Prince A. Sanders, Managing Director at Park Lane Hotel

Prince A. Sanders currently serves as the Managing Director of the Park Lane Hotel in New York City. He’s endlessly passionate about forming genuine connections with people, and is known for leaving a lasting impression. He began his career in the luxury hospitality industry when an injury caused him to leave the world of ballet. After working in a retail position, he accepted an offer to become the Front Office Manager at the W Hotel. There, he honed his communication and management skills.

 

 

Prince A. Sanders applied the same charisma and performance he exercised on the stage during his time at the hotel. He became a trainer for W Hotels, where he worked for seven more years before being recruited to work as the Front of House Manager at The Ritz Carlton. There, he managed the daily operations and helped create training manuals for the Edition Hotel brand. He opened the first three properties in Hawaii, Istanbul, and London. He then took on the role of Hotel Manager at Trump International Hotel & Tower.

 

 

Prince A. Sanders isn’t just passionate about his day-to-work. He wants to leave behind a legacy, something that lasts for generations to come. This inspired him to create a book based on his childhood experiences. He hopes that The Extraordinarily Ordinary Life of Prince helps provide kids with uplifting messages and positive life lessons. He also serves as the Chair for American Ballet Theater’s Young Patron’s Council, where he oversees the Executive Committee. Prince shares joy and love everywhere he goes, whether it with guests at the hotel or with those from his past.

 

 

To learn more about Prince A. Sanders, visit PrinceASanders.com.

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Community//

How To Go From Being A Dreamer To A High Achiever

by Tim Denning
Wisdom//

Why Should We Care About Our Dreams?

by Aeon Ideas
Well-Being//

Start Dreaming Again

by Sherry Parks

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.