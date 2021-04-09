Dreamers Vs. Doers: How to Get Motivated and Get Moving

From a young age, many of us aspire to achieve greatness. Our visions of success often vary, but at the heart of our dreams is a desire for passion, recognition, fulfillment, and happiness. As we get older, some of us abandon loftier dreams and redirect ourselves toward goals we believe to be more realistic. Some cling to their dreams and hope that, someday, they will come true. Others may turn away from desires and dreams altogether.

While there is nothing inherently wrong in dreaming about a satisfying future, there comes a point when dreaming alone becomes counterproductive. In fact, dreamers may find that they become discouraged or frustrated as time passes, and their dreams are still far beyond their reach. Setting goals can allow us to identify what matters most and help you prepare to take steps toward success. Without proper insight, planning, and actionable items in place, dreamers may find themselves lost in life.

Dreams serve as great motivation when you make an effort to work toward them, but for those who have spent their lives dreaming without action, it can be challenging to get motivated and move forward.

Establish a Clear Goal

It is relatively easy to envision a lofty dream of publishing a novel, getting fit, starting a business, embarking on a career change, or becoming an entertainer. Without a clear idea of the specifics of your dream, you will have nowhere to go. If you do not make a plan for what you will do to accomplish your goal, the chances of making your dream a reality are slim. Clarity is key. As a child, my mother you used to tell me, “if you can see it, you can be it”. The most important part of that encouragement is beginning with a desire; a clear goal.

The first step to becoming a doer is taking action and determining what your goal really is. You may find that you need to dedicate more time to consider your aspirations, or you may decide that your idea of success and fulfillment is already clear in your mind. Whatever the case, pinning down exactly what you want to accomplish and identifying what you need to do to reach that point is essential.

When tackling this step, it is important to be thorough and realistic. Setting manageable expectations and reasonable goals is part of the process.

Set (And Abide By) Deadlines

For dreamers who struggle to take action, deadlines are crucial. Depending on your own personal style and habits, you may settle for a long-term deadline that covers the next year or so, or you may prefer smaller deadlines to keep you on track. Regardless of your preferences, setting deadlines, and sticking to them will help you continue pursuing your dreams.

Surround Yourself With Doers and Motivators

While inherent motivation will help you remember your goals, external motivators will help keep you on track and encourage you when you face challenges. Networking with other individuals who are doers will influence you to be more proactive and dedicated in your own journey. In turn, motivated individuals tend to be motivating as well, because they want to see you, not just themselves, succeed.

Get Back Up

Mistakes and failures are ultimately inevitable. Hitting a creative block, a financial snag, or another significant obstacle can crush your motivation and hinder your progress. It is important to reflect on your past progress during these times, turn to loved ones for support, and remind yourself that hurdles are part of the journey. Overcoming them, one way or another, will benefit you in time and give you the strength and resources to face similar challenges in the future.

Living in your dreams may provide an intermission from reality, but only when you make a plan and stick to it will you truly reap the benefits of your life’s greatest performance.